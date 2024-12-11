A New Jersey state senator is urging a temporary ban on all drones following weeks of mysterious nighttime sightings across the state.

Since mid-November 2023, residents in multiple New Jersey counties have reported clusters of drones flying at night, some near sensitive areas such as the Picatinny Arsenal and President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course.

While officials and law enforcement have confirmed investigations, no source or explanation has been provided for the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Public frustration has grown, with local officials and residents demanding action.

As of Sunday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said there have been at least 49 reported UAP sightings around the state, Patch reported.

On Tuesday, State Senator Jon Bramnick called for an emergency ban on drones in the state.

"The State of New Jersey should issue a limited state of emergency banning all drones until the public receives an explanation regarding these multiple sightings," Bramnick said.

Local mayors have also voiced concerns, with some areas coordinating closely with state and federal authorities to track the activity.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are involved in ongoing investigations.