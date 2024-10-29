New Mexico Jail Officer Made Inmates Attack Each Other In Shower, Used Mace On Genitals, Police Say
An inmate involved in the attack of one victim said he was told to, 'Show [him] a lesson'
A New Mexico corrections officer is under investigation for allegedly arranging assaults on two mentally ill inmates in the shower.
A New Mexico corrections officer at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center is accused of orchestrating attacks on two mentally ill inmates, according to a report from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office obtained by Albuquerque Journal.
The officer, Nathan Shpiller, allegedly directed other inmates to assault Bruce Davis, 66, and Jeffrey Sandoval, 61, in shower areas, where each endured separate attacks in July. Shpiller reportedly also used mace on Davis' genitals, as documented in security footage obtained by police.
Inmates involved in the attacks suggested that Shpiller may have targeted Davis and Sandoval due to their mental health issues.
"They don't get their medication, and they don't get the help they need, and then things get out of control," said Johanna Sandoval, Jeffrey Sandoval's mother. She added that her son, who has bipolar disorder, needs consistent medication and mental health support that he often lacks in jail.
According to the incident report, Shpiller was observed leading the inmates to shower areas, where other inmates allegedly entered and attacked the victims with broomsticks. In each instance, Shpiller reportedly left the area during the attacks, telling inmates to "show [them] a lesson."
During Sandoval's attack, documents allege Shpiller left him handcuffed and one inmate claims Shpiller said, "If anything were to happen... he was not going to be able to hear."
Shpiller, employed at the detention center since November 2022, is currently on paid leave pending an internal investigation, according to MDC spokesperson Candace Hopkins.
Shpiller has not been formally charged, but a criminal summons for misdemeanor aggravated battery is under consideration.
