New Yorkers voted in favor of Proposition 1 on Tuesday, effectively expanding the state constitution's anti-discrimination protections and enshrining access to abortion.

Currently, New York's constitution protects against discrimination based on race, creed, or religion. It will now include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

The NYCLU celebrated the win, writing, "Despite a well-funded campaign financed by right-wing, anti-abortion, out-of-state billionaires, New Yorkers resoundingly rejected their lies and fear-mongering..."

New York joined Maryland in enshrining the right to abortion in its state constitution while Floridians failed to reach the required 60% threshold. Seven other states are also voting on similar propositions.

Originally published by Latin Times