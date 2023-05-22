KEY POINTS NewJeans will drop a pre-release song and a new album in July

NewJeans is returning with new music soon.

The South Korean pop girl group that debuted in July 2022 under the South Korean independent entertainment label Ador is scheduled to drop a pre-release song ahead of its new album on July 7 (KST), AllKpop reported citing an exclusive Korean media report released Tuesday.

The still-unnamed track would be followed by the release of their highly anticipated album later that month and promotional activities.

Following the announcement, NewJeans — composed of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — immediately dominated Twitter's trending topics, as fans couldn't help but feel excited over their upcoming comeback.

"NEWJEANS ARE COMING" and "#NewJeansComeback" trended on the social media platform and accumulated thousands of tweets, based on the Philippines' latest trending list.

"They're about to save summer. 'NEWJEANS ARE COMING,'" one fan wrote, attaching a video montage of the group's previously released music videos.

Another tweeted, "'Summerjeans' is coming for [song of the year and album of the year] yup! Everyone should be scared."

"NewJeans is coming back! Soo excited," a third fan wrote.

The five-member group, which instantly became a pop culture phenomenon due to its refreshing Y2K concept, catchy tunes, and unique choreography, was allegedly gearing up to release new music in June, per AllKpop. But in April, their music label clarified that a comeback schedule "has not been decided" and that they would make an official announcement soon.

Ador CEO Min Hee Jin also hinted at a possible summer comeback, telling Billboard that NewJeans had just finished recording for its new album in the second quarter of 2023.

"It was actually yesterday that they finished recording for the new album that is scheduled to be released this summer," Min told the outlet in April. "I wanted to break the stereotype that only certain styles of music would be able to succeed in the so-called mainstream industry."

She continued, "In the albums going forward, NewJeans will continue to strive to present something new and unique to exceed the expectations of their fans," adding that each member would continue growing and that they're excited to "surprise" the international scene again.

Most recently, NewJeans was named the fastest K-pop artist to accumulate 1 billion streams on Spotify with only six songs. The feat came in only 219 days since its official debut last year.

The group's songs available on the streaming giant include "Attention," "OMG," "Ditto," "Hype Boy," "Cookie" and "Hurt."