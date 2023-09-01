KEY POINTS NewJeans is singing the remake of Kim Jong-seo's 1996 song "Beautiful Restriction" for a K-drama

It will be the fourth-generation K-Pop girl group's first-ever drama OST (original soundtrack)

Netflix's "A Time Called You" is a remake of the Taiwanese drama series "Someday Or One Day"

Netflix Korea released the music video of the official soundtrack of its upcoming K-drama series "A Time Called You" via its SNS accounts.

The time travel-romance K-drama series' OST, titled "Beautiful Restriction" by the five-member girl group NewJeans, which consists of Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Danielle and Hyein, is a remake of South Korean artist Kim Jong-seo's 2006 song, per Yonhap News.

NewJeans' rendition of "Beautiful Restriction" will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. KST.

"A Time Called You" is a treat for K-drama fans who are into '90s nostalgia, time travel and romance. The South Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama series "Someday Or One Day" will star "Business Proposal" star Ahn Hyo-seop and "Vincenzo" actress Jeon Yeo-bin.

The original Taiwanese drama version was aired from November 2019 to February 2020 on CTV in China. It starred Taiwanese stars Alice Ko, Greg Han and Patrick Shih and was helmed by Huang Tien-jen.

According to Netflix, this upcoming drama series will follow the story of a grieving woman who magically travels through time and meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late lover.

It will be released on the streaming giant next Friday, Sept. 8.

In other news, NewJeans will perform at the "Immortal Songs" live concert alongside ATEEZ, g.o.d's Kim Tae-woo, PSY, Patti Kim, Lena Park, Jannabi and Young Tak.

The four-hour show, which will also commemorate the 120th anniversary of Korean Immigration to the USA, will be MC-ed by the regular "Immortal Songs" hosts Shin Dong-yup, Kim Jun-hyun and Lee Chan-won, per NME.

The concert will be on Oct. 26 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Early in August, NewJeans trended on Twitter when it performed on the opening day of Lollapalooza 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Bunnies – the girl group's fans – couldn't help but share how proud they were of their idol group and trended #LollaJeans and #Newllapalooza on Twitter at the time.

Performing at Lollapalooza 2023 makes NewJeans the first female K-Pop act to achieve such a milestone. It now joins TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and BTS' J-Hope as the first K-Pop performers at the Lollapalooza music festival. TXT is the first K-Pop act, and J-Hope is the first solo K-Pop idol to perform at the festival.

According to setlist.fm, NewJeans performed a total of twelve songs during its Lollapalooza stage, including "Hype Boy," "Cookie," "Hurt," "Attention," "Ditto," "OMG," "New Jeans," "Super Shy," "ETA," "Cool With You," "Get Up" and "ASAP."