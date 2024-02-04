KEY POINTS The comedy show's cold open sequence featured a sendup of a CNN Town Hall set in South Carolina

Haley appeared "as a concerned South Carolina voter" and asked a question to Donald Trump, played by a cast member

The Republican presidential primary kicked off last month with former president Trump winning in both Iowa and New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and engaged in a witty banter with her GOP primary rival Donald Trump, played by a cast member, as part of the comedy show's cold open sequence this weekend.

The segment featured a sendup of a CNN Town Hall set in South Carolina. Haley appeared as "a concerned South Carolina voter" while James Austin Johnson played the character of the former president.

"My question is, why won't you debate Nikki Haley?" Haley asked "Trump" as she stood amidst the crowd.

"Oh, my god, it's her! The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It's Nancy Pelosi!" said Johnson's Trump.

When Haley suggested that "Trump" might need a mental competency test, he assured her that he already took the test and "aced" it.

"You know what, I did," Johnson's Trump said. "I took the test and I aced it, OK. Perfect score. They said I'm 100 percent mental and, you know, I'm competent because I'm a man. That's why a woman should never run our economy. Women are terrible with money."

“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall.



Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

As Haley and Trump battle for the GOP nomination, the two have engaged in verbal sparring against each other during their recent campaign appearances.

The Republican presidential primary kicked off last month, and Trump emerged victorious in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Haley insists she is in it for the long haul, and her home state of South Carolina will see its Republican primary held on Feb. 24.