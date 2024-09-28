The Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, who reportedly posted raunchy messages on a porn site, was hospitalized with second-degree burns "following an incident at a campaign event," CNN reported.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is being treated at Northern Regional Hospital after the Friday event in Mount Airy, CNN said, citing Mike Lonergan, communications director for Robinson's campaign.

Robinson "is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning," Lonergan added.

Robinson received the burns during an accident at an automotive show. No foul play was involved, CNN reported. No details were provided by the campaign.

The report said Robinson made several campaign stops in the state on Friday, and his last event was at the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade in Mount Airy.

Robinson has refused to step our of the race in the wake of the report that revealed that he referred to himself as a "black Nazi" and said "some people needed to be slaves" in comments on a pornography site's message board.

Former enthusiastic Robinson backer Donald Trump has hailed him as "Martin Luther King on steroids," and Trump's running mate JD Vance has continued to tepidly defend Robinson, saying last week that he does "not not believe" Robinson's denials that the made the controversial posts.

But Trump didn't mention Robinson at his recent North Carolina rally, and Robinson did not attend.