Raunchy and offensive posts linked to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson were removed from a porn site hours after the messages were revealed by CNN in a report about the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

CNN said it is unclear whether the comments were taken down by the Donald Trump-backed candidate or the administrators of the site, Nude Africa. Neither responded to requests for comment, CNN reported.

Robinson wrote on the site under the user name "minisoldr" between 2008 and 2012 that he considered himself a "black Nazi" and declared that "some people needed to be slaves," CNN was the first to report.

In other graphic remarks, Robinson, a social conservative who has railed against transgender rights, reportedly said he likes "watching tranny on girl porn! That's f--king hot!"

It "takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I'm a 'perv' too!" CNN quoted Robinson as commenting.

Robinson slammed the CNN reporting as "tabloid trash" and has defied calls from GOP leaders in North Carolina to end his campaign.

The scandalous revelations not only pose a threat to Robinson's campaign against Democrat Josh Stein, but they've put the battleground state back in play for Vice President Kamala Harris this November.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has appeared in past rallies with Robinson, where he referred to him as "Martin Luther King on steroids."

But when the former president holds a rally in North Carolina Saturday, Robinson won't be there.

The Trump campaign hasn't said whether Robinson should drop out.

"President Trump's campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is a vital part of that plan," Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is running ads in North Carolina highlighting the connection between Trump and Robinson, and posted a photo of X showing the two standing shoulder to shoulder.

One of Robinson's reported messages: "Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it back. I would certainly buy a few" appears over his image.

"This guy is Martin Luther King on steroids," appears over Trump as he gives a thumbs up gesture.