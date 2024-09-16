A North Carolina man sent a woman a photo of her husband dead in their home after he allegedly shot him and his own wife to death.

Jonathan Davon Freeman, 44, of Lexington, North Carolina, has been charged with two counts of murder, jail records indicate.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges and will appear in court Tuesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Freeman allegedly texted Amanda Burr a photo of her husband, Bryan Burr, dead in their Woodleaf, North Carolina home, Saturday morning.

Freeman's wife, Teri Freeman, was also dead in the home. Both victims were allegedly shot to death, prompting Amanda to call 911.

"Evidence collected from the scene combined with incriminating statements Jonathan made to people he contacted after the killings, confessing, led to detectives charging him with two counts of murder," the sheriff's office announced on Facebook.

Freeman was denied bond.

A motive remains under investigation.