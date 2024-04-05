A strong 4.8 earthquake struck just outside New York City on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking skyscrapers and sending commuters scurrying for shelter.

The brief earthquake, which centered about 50 miles away from NYC near Lebanon, N.J., reverberated along the East Coast. The impact could be felt as far away as major cities Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

No major damage or serious injuries were immediately reported but the short-lived incident left New Yorkers rattled. Travel delays were anticipated as authorities cautioned against aftershocks.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul via X.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.