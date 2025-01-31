The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that investigators have successfully recovered critical flight records from the fatal crash between a Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines passenger plane.

Officials expressed a "high level of confidence" that a full data download will be possible from the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder (FDR), which should provide information vital to the investigation of the incident.

The FDR, which contains up to 2,000 data points, was found in good condition and soaked in alcohol overnight before being opened for evaluation. Investigators are now working to synchronize and verify the recorded data, a complex process officials warn will take time and must be entirely completed before any findings can be released.

Meanwhile, the CRJ's Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was found with water intrusion, a common challenge in crash investigations. The device has been undergoing specialized drying procedures, including immersion in ionized water and placement in a vacuum oven, to remove moisture before attempting data extraction.

The military Sikorsky H-60 helicopter involved in the collision had a combined cockpit voice and flight data recorder in a single unit. This "black box" has been recovered and transported to NTSB headquarters for further analysis. A visual inspection showed no apparent exterior damage, leading officials to believe they will also be able to extract data from this device.

These recorders are crucial in determining the cause of the crash, which claimed 67 lives. The NTSB emphasized that the analysis process is meticulous and time-consuming but remains confident that the information retrieved will provide critical insights into the moments leading up to the disaster.

Originally published by Latin Times.