NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says She Will Be Back To Working Within Hour Of Skin Cancer Removal
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Friday to address the issue
During a press conference on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.
According to WNYW-TV, the governor said the doctor discovered a "tiny tiny speck on my nose" during a routine check-up, "you can't even see it."
Hochul will be undergoing a small procedure for skin cancer on Friday morning and said she will be back to work an hour after the procedure with a bandage on her nose.
