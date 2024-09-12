During a press conference on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

According to WNYW-TV, the governor said the doctor discovered a "tiny tiny speck on my nose" during a routine check-up, "you can't even see it."

Hochul will be undergoing a small procedure for skin cancer on Friday morning and said she will be back to work an hour after the procedure with a bandage on her nose.