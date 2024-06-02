An annual New York City parade for Israel, expected to draw thousands, is scheduled for Sunday. This year's event will have increased security measures and will focus on showing solidarity during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to The Associated Press, Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, stated that the parade, named "Israel Day on Fifth" due to its route along Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street in Manhattan, will emphasize solidarity, strength, and resilience.

"This is not a mood of confetti and music," Treyger said. "This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity."

Previously known as "Celebrate Israel," the parade will forgo its usual exuberant atmosphere this year. Organizers cited the ongoing war, Israeli hostages still in captivity, and recent surges in antisemitism worldwide as reasons for the more subdued tone.

The parade takes place nearly eight months after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas, which stands as the deadliest in Israel's history.

Now in its 59th year, the parade will begin at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to attract over 40,000 participants. Among them will be Israeli dignitaries, celebrities, and some of the hostages' families, reported ABC News.

New York Police Department officials revealed on Friday their intention to deploy security measures typically reserved for major events like New Year's Eve and July 4th for the upcoming parade. These measures will encompass a range of tactics, including the use of drones, K-9 units, bike patrols, and the installation of fencing and barriers along the parade route. Additionally, designated entry points for spectators will be established to enhance security throughout the event.

Attendees will undergo security screening with metal detectors, and access will be limited to the east side of Fifth Avenue, with law enforcement blocking off the west side for the duration of the parade.

The parade marks the first major Jewish event in the city since the beginning of the war, contrasting with approximately 2,800 protests that have taken place in New York City, with around 1,300 of them linked to the conflict, according to the Democrat.