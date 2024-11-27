A New York man is suing for more than $4 million in damages after claiming that his manager intentionally gave him a small, "crampy" desk to "show him who's boss."

William Martin, who is 6-foot-2 and 360 pounds, is an employee at the New York Public Library. He worked at the service desk, which features two different heights, one of which is 12 inches lower than the other, as reported by the New York Post.

Martin called the situation "crampy" because of his size, and claims he brought the issue to the attention of his higher ups in October 2021, requesting "the appropriate accommodation given my physical attributes," according to the legal filing obtained by the Post.

The man was moved to a different desk, however in June 2023, Martin was forced to work again at the service desk after a different supervisor made changes to the assignment schedule. Since then, the lawsuit claimed that the "outrageous pattern of discrimination, harassment and hostile work environment has since escalated," as reported by The Independent.

"It is the SNFL's way to bully William and intimidate him, showing him 'who is the boss,'" the lawsuit stated, according to The Independent.

Martin was later suspended from his job after he was accused of falling asleep at the desk, which he denies. He later requested a transfer to a different library.

The man is seeking $4.6 million in damages for discrimination and workplace harassment, claiming the ordeal caused him to suffer mental health problems. A spokesperson for the New York Public Library told the Post, "We take employee accommodations and concerns with utmost seriousness, and are dedicated to treating our staff across the Library with fairness and respect."

