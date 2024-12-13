New York City Mayor Eric Adams met on Thursday with Thomas Homan, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, to discuss immigration and the migrant crisis which Adams has claimed has cost the city over $6.4 billion.

While details of the meeting remained sparse, Adams acknowledged that New York has "made terrible mistakes in the past" and that, from now on, would not be a "safe haven" for criminals:

"We're not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants, and longstanding New Yorkers"

Adams went on to say that New York would continue to protect hardworking immigrants but would not tolerate those who commit crimes, underscoring that the city would not harbor individuals involved in repeated violent offenses.

He acknowledged that the past mistakes he referred to had to do with allowing dangerous criminals, particularly gang members, to remain on the streets. "That's was my conversation today with the border czar — to figure out how do we go after those individuals who are repeatedly committing crimes in our city," he said.

The mayor's comments come amid an increasingly hardline stance on immigration in the past few weeks. Besides incorrectly claiming that undocumented immigrants are not entitled to the right of due process under the U.S. Constitution, he also refused to rule out rejoining the Republican Party, dodging a question by Spectrum News by saying the one that is most important to him is the "American party."

In fact, although New York is still a sanctuary city, which prohibits local authorities from working with federal immigration agents to deport illegal immigrants, Adams is reportedly considering an executive order that would undo that status, according to the New York Post.

Homan has previously warned sanctuary cities that they could face reduced funding if they do not cooperate with federal deportation efforts.