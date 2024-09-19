Woman Wearing 'Pink Shower Cap' Steals NYC Subway Train, Takes It For Joyride, Crashes It And Flees: Police
The NYPD is searching for a man suspected of hijacking and derailing a subway train in the Briarwood section of Queens
NYPD is searching for one of two people believed to be responsible for commandeering and derailing a subway train in the Briarwood section of Queens.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on last Thursday.
According to the NYPD, the event unfolded at the Briarwood subway station in Queens.
Law enforcement says the pair gained entry to an empty train at the station and then took control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision that caused damage to the train.
No injuries related to the incident were reported.
Police are now asking for the public's assistance to help identify one of the suspects. They released photos of him on the train.
The man was last seen on camera wearing a blue tank top and red shorts.
A female wearing an all-pink ensemble complete with a "pink shower cap," was arrested. She is 17-years-old, according to ABC News.
