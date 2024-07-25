Former President Barack Obama has privately expressed full support for Kamala Harris and plans to endorse her presidential candidacy soon, according to a report.

Since Vice President Harris announced her candidacy Sunday, she has been in close contact with Obama, engaging in multiple discussions to kick off her campaign, NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

While many high-profile Democrats have publicly backed Harris, Obama has kept his support private. The exact timing of his endorsement is unknown. However, according to the report, Obama didn't want to overshadow President Joe Biden's Oval Office address Wednesday night.

A source cited by NBC News indicated that Obama and Harris wanted his endorsement to be a significant standalone moment. Discussions are also underway between Obama and Harris's aides about a potential joint appearance on the campaign trail, although no date has been set, the report said.

Michelle Obama is also supportive of Harris's candidacy, it further said.

"President Obama looks forward to helping Democrats up and down the ballot make the case to voters this fall," said Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama.

"Our strategy will be based on driving impact, especially where and when his voice can move the needle," Schultz added.

In their recent conversations, Obama offered Harris advice on setting up a campaign and other aspects of mounting a successful bid for the White House. The former president sees himself as a resource for Harris as she navigates the campaign with about 100 days until Election Day, the report said.

The former president aims to help unify the Democratic Party and is expected to be an active presence on the campaign trail this fall. The only publicly known phone call between Obama and Harris occurred Sunday, when Biden announced he was ending his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris.

Obama and Harris have a longstanding relationship. She was an early supporter of his 2008 campaign and had a speaking role at his 2012 nominating convention. Obama campaigned for Harris during her run for attorney general in California, and supported her Senate bid in 2016.

In a Sunday statement, Obama praised Biden and supported the process of selecting a new Democratic nominee but did not endorse Harris at that time.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," the former president said at the time.

"But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," he added.

Harris quickly garnered endorsements from across the country, and so far, no one has stepped up to challenge her for the nomination.