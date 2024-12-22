An Ohio woman who went viral after videotaping herself allegedly squirting dish soap in her baby's mouth was arrested on charges of child endangerment after irate viewers reported her to police, according to a report.

Cloe Hamilton, 20, of Loveland, sent the video of her spitting on the baby's face, pushing the infant's head and spraying "dish detergent into the child's mouth" to the child's father, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

She was arrested on Thursday and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and domestic violence, the publication reported.

Police said Workman sent the disturbing video to the child's father which ended up going viral on social media.

The brother of the father wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help him reunite with the tot that "my family is going through a lot right now."

"We are doing everything we can, but as of right now, my brother Steven does not have my niece in his care and is doing his best to get her back with him where she rightfully belongs," the brother wrote.

Workman was released on her own recognizance after a court appearance on Friday.

A judge ordered her on 24-hour house arrest and to wear a device that monitors her location.