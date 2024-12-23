Oklahoma's State Department of Education has proposed new standards for instruction within some social science lessons at the K-12 level which would base teaching on biblical ideals.

The new standards would impact the teaching of lessons in history, geography, economics and civics instruction, reported The Duncan Banner. They would outline topics that Oklahoma schools are required to teach, but how they are taught and how lesson plans are developed is up to the staff of each institution.

Officials supporting the new standards are aiming to have them approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Education and the state Legislature by 2025, when the standards for instruction in social studies and science lessons will be reviewed. Oklahoma's academic standards are up for review every six years.

"Oklahoma is putting the Bible and the historical impact of Christianity back in school,"State Superintendent Ryan Walters said. "We are demanding that our children learn the full and true context of our nation's founding and of the principles that made and continue to make America great and exceptional."

Walters has wanted to "eradicate radical woke influences" since he assumed the role of Superintendent. He stated that public school classrooms must all have a copy of the Bible earlier this year, further ordering that Biblical teachings be incorporated into history, literature and fine arts lessons.

Furthermore, his administration spent $25,000 on copies of Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA Bible, which were then distributed to local schools.

"These new standards fully and unabashedly answer the mandate that voters demanded upon electing President Trump: no more woke, radical indoctrination. No more racially divisive, hyper sexualized, watered down, weak curriculum that has left us with the worst public education outcomes in our history," Walters said.

The new standards are still open to comments and criticism from the public.

Originally published by Latin Times.