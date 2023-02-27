KEY POINTS Olivia Newton-John's family, friends and fans paid tribute to her at her state memorial service

Olivia Newton-John's family, friends and fans remembered and celebrated her life once more.

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, honored her mom at a state memorial service in Australia on Sunday. Netwon-John died on Aug. 8 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

"My heart is broken in two. The other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again," Lattanzi said in a clip she shared on Instagram.

Lattanzi took the stage at the Hamer Hall, Arts Centre in Melbourne, and stood in front of mourners with her husband by her side for added support.

"I stand here before you so desperately wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is, I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she continued. "She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan, and the earth beneath my feet. I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice 'You're safe my darling, don't be afraid, you're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart, that's all you have to do.'"

She went on to share some of her favorite memories with her mom. According to Lattanzi, "I love laughing with my mom, we shared the same cackle."

She said her mom didn't share dirty jokes but would laugh the hardest at them. She recounted them enjoying their "trashy TV shows" together and how they would change channels when her stepdad John Easterling would walk in the room, and they would pretend to watch educational shows about plants and medicine.

"My mom could find the beauty in everything" she continued. Latazzi said she loved watching her mom watching the birds and flowers. She could see the "beauty" in Newton-John's face in simple things like smelling her roses. She also recounted how she would make her tea several times to perfect it and how she loved her late mom's snuggles and smell.

Latazzi told Newton-John's fans she loved them and shared what her mom would want them to do.

"She would want us all to laugh and reminisce together in joy and celebrate her life," she added.

Easterling was also emotional when he paid tribute to his late wife. He said they were so in love and too happy that, at one point, they felt guilty about how they felt.

"Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic."



"Everyday with Olivia was supernatural. Everyday with Olivia was a bit of magic," Easterling added. "Olivia our love for each other transcends our understanding. Everyday we expressed our gratitude for this love, it could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to work on it."

The event was live-streamed and is available until March 5. The video tributes poured in from her celebrity pals, including Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Pink, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey, People reported.