The billionaire co-founder of tech company Oracle, an American multinational computer technology company, has expressed excitement about the new era of surveillance he believes will be made possible by AI.

Oracle's Larry Ellison says “citizens will be on their best behavior” with an AI surveillance system pic.twitter.com/AzqWJWuswf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 22, 2025

Larry Ellison told investors at a financial analyst meeting earlier this week that AI would bolster daily surveillance efforts to ensure that members of society would be "on their best behavior," according to Business Insider.

"The police will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on. It's unimpeachable," explained the world's sixth-richest man.

Ellison continued to speak about how increased surveillance tracked by AI would help with holding law enforcement accountable for potential abuses of authority.

"It's not people that are looking at those cameras it's AI. Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times. If there's a problem, AI will report the problem to the appropriate person, whether it's the sheriff or the chief of whomever we need to take control of the situation," he stated.

He also voiced his expectation that drones should replace police vehicles in high-speed chases in order to increase safety and efficiency, minimizing risk to bystanders.

"A drone goes out there and gets there way faster than a police car. There's never a reason for high-speed chases, you shouldn't have high-speed chases between cars. You just have a drone follow the car. I mean, it's very, very simple," he continued.

Ellison's company has already begun to involve itself in the evolving world of AI, working on projects related to developing the novel technology, including one in collaboration with SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Originally published by Latin Times.