As Donald Trump's inauguration day approaches, prominent Democrats across the nation are taking steps to safeguard certain "civil liberties" from the Trump Administration. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek recently announced she is implementing measures to counteract Trump's proposed policies, including those targeting undocumented immigrants.

Kotek said she would not "stand idly" as civil liberties, abortion access, and other priorities come "under attack from national partisan politics." The governor recently announced to have secured a four-year supply of mifepristone, a drug vital for abortion care.

Concerning undocumented immigrants, she promised her team would "do what is legal, what is strategic" to ensure their protection in Oregon. "They are integral to our state, and I have always been a strong advocate for defending our immigrants," she said, adding that she is also consulting with governors who navigated Trump's first term.

Democratic Leaders Rally Nationwide

An increasing number of Democratic state leaders have expressed opposition to Trump's agenda, committing to safeguarding undocumented communities, abortion care, and LGBTQ rights within their states. One of the more contentious positions is their approach to immigration policies, as Trump has pledged to withhold federal funding from jurisdictions that limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

California

In California — home to the largest immigrant population in the country — Gov. Gavin Newsom recently convened a special legislative session to "Trump-proof" the state from anticipated attacks on immigration, abortion, and federal disaster aid, among other issues.

Trump reacted to Gavin's special session with a fiery response over his Truth Social account. "Governor Gavin Newscum is trying to KILL our Nation's beautiful California," Trump wrote. "He is using the term 'Trump-Proof' as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to 'Make California Great Again.'"

Illinois

State leaders in Illinois — including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who recently labeled Trump's immigration plans "unconstitutional" — have also vowed to defend undocumented immigrants, maintain abortion access, and protect LGBTQ rights. A coalition of immigration advocates in Chicago recently launched a "know your rights" campaign to prepare undocumented immigrants for potential federal immigration raids in the city.

Massachusetts

When asked if state police would cooperate with ICE, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy said, "No. Absolutely not." The Democrat has also promised to use "every tool in the toolbox" to "defend our citizens, safeguard our residents, and protect our states while upholding democracy and the rule of law as fundamental principles."

Responding to Opposition

Responding to the growing number of Democratic leaders pledging to protect undocumented residents in their states, Trump's returning border czar, Thomas Homan, told Fox News that deportations would proceed regardless.

"If I've got to send twice the amount of resources to that city, that's what I'm going to do," he warned, adding that city officials would "hurt themselves" by resisting cooperation, as their opposition would lead to a greater deployment of ICE agents in their communities.

Homan also rebuked Democrats opposing his deportation plans, accusing them of failing to remove "public safety threats" from their communities. "That is your number-one responsibility, so smarten up and work with us," he said.

Trump's 2024 Agenda

While Trump vowed during his campaign to allow states to determine abortion rights, the Republican leader's stance on deportations is unmistakable. Immigration advocates are bracing for a return of some of the nation's harshest immigration policies, including travel bans, workplace raids, and other zero-tolerance practices. Political observers predict Trump's second-term policies will be more aggressive, as Republicans currently control the three branches of government.

While critics question Trump's ability to execute the "largest deportation in U.S. history," the Republican has claimed funding will not be an obstacle. Trump recently disclosed plans to declare a state of emergency to utilize military assets. He also intends to establish mass detention camps to expedite deportations and deputize National Guard troops and local police to bolster manpower.