Hollywood's biggest stars came together Sunday night to crown the Oscar winners of the 97th Academy Awards, with "Anora" bagging multiple trophies.

The event wasn't even halfway through when Cynthia Erivo of "Wicked" delivered a powerful rendition of "Defying Gravity" as her co-star Ariana Grande looked on in support.

Erivo was among the nominees for Best Actress, while Grande was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. On social platform X, fans expressed dismay over Erivo supposedly being "robbed" of the Best Actress award.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform Defying Gravity at the #Oscars! 💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/n4ep3arGfS — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) March 3, 2025

Among the most notable winners were animated film "Flow," which bested "Inside Out 2" and "The Wild Robot," and "Anora," which took home major awards.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners at the Oscars 2025:

Best Picture

"Anora" – Winner

"The Brutalist"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Wicked"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora" – Winner

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Coralie, Fargeat, "The Substance"

“God if you saw that footage — I saved this film in the edit. Trust me! That director should never work again.”



“Anora” director Sean Baker jokes after winning the Oscar for Best Film Editing at the 2025 #Oscars.https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/uJjWkFpXwE — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" – Winner

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

That's two-time #Oscar winner Adrien Brody to you.🏆 The actor takes home his second Academy Award for his performance in ‘The Brutalist.’



See the full list of winners: https://t.co/TVbUYrkNDx pic.twitter.com/TMCgWug4HZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 3, 2025

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, "Anora" – Winner

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascon, "Emilia Pérez"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Mikey Madison accepts the award for Best Actress for her role in "Anora," taking a moment to "recognize and honor the sex worker community."



"I will continue to support and be an ally."#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/cPM8HccQtH — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" – Winner

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Jeremy Strong," The Apprentice"

Good for Benji. Kieran Culkin takes home his first #Oscar for his performance in ‘A Real Pain.’



See the full list of winners: https://t.co/hBrMtNOp0f pic.twitter.com/R4mT6m5xx5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 3, 2025

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Pérez" – Winner

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Zoe Saldaña teared up as she acknowledged her family in the audience after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Emilia Pérez."



"Everything brave, outrageous and good that I've ever done in my life is because of you."#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/WsgBP0Tv9s — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley, "The Brutalist" – Winner

Paul Guilhaume, "Emilia Pérez"

Ed Lachman, "Maria"

Greig Fraser, "Dune" Part Two"

Jarin Blaschke, "Nosferatu"

Best International Feature Film

Brazil, "I'm Still Here" – Winner

France, "Emilia Pérez"

Latvia, "Flow"

Denmark, "The Gilr with the Needle"

Germany, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

Tremendous standing ovation for Walter Salles’ International Feature winner ‘I’m Still Here’ at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/clWZt0UPr4 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

Best Animated Feature Film

"Flow" – Winner

"Inside Out 2"

"The Wild Robot"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

#Flow becomes first Latvian film to win Academy Award for animated feature https://t.co/7gIriRAgXH pic.twitter.com/pUC8rrOh6o — TIME (@TIME) March 3, 2025

Best Animated Short Film

"In the Shadow of the Cypress" – Winner

"Beautiful Men"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

In the Shadow of the Cypress wins the Oscar for Animated Short.



Directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, the Iranian film is about a long-suffering captain with PTSD https://t.co/7gIriRAgXH pic.twitter.com/CYUx7E4RcW — TIME (@TIME) March 3, 2025

Best Documentary Feature Film

"No Other Land" – Winner

"Sugarcane"

"Black Box Diaries"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to Coup d'Etat"

Best Documentary Short Film

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" – Winner

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

Best Live Action Short Film

"I'm Not a Robot" – Winner

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"The Last Ranger"

"I'm Not a Robot" won the award for best live action short film at the 2025 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/A9XT8ITch1 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 3, 2025

Best Film Editing

Sean Baker, "Anora" – Winner

Dávid Jancsó, "The Brutalist"

Myron Kerstein, "Wicked"

Juliette Welfling, "Emilia Pérez"

Nick Emerson, "Conclave"

Best Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist" – Winner

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, "Wicked"

Clément Ducol and Camille, "Emilia Pérez"

Volker Bertelmann, "Colclave"

Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot"

Best Original Song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez" – Winner

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"

Best Visual Effects

"Dune: Part Two" – Winner

"Wicked"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

Oscars 2025 live updates: 'Dune: Part Two' wins Best Visual Effects https://t.co/Uy5RxrUGiS pic.twitter.com/c2yO59aJ8j — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

Best Sound

"Dune: Part Two" – Winner

"Wicked"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Complete Unknown"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Production Design

"Wicked" – Winner

"The Brutalist"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Conclave"

"Nosferatu"

Oscars 2025 live updates: 'Wicked' wins Best Production Design https://t.co/W96zrTq3cZ pic.twitter.com/oq89dP4C0x — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"The Substance" – Winner

"Wicked"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Different Man"

"Nosferatu"

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell, "Wicked" – Winner

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, "Gladiator II"

Lisy Christl, "Conclave"

Arianne Philipps, "A Complete Unknown"

Linda Muir, "Nosferatu"

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, "Anora" – Winner

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David, "September 5"

Best Adapted Screenplay