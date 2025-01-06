KEY POINTS "The Brutalist" won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) Award as Adrien Brody won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture

"Emilia Perez" bested "Wicked" and others to take home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

"Emilia Perez" also won the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category

Series "Shogun" was a massive winner in the Television category

This year's Golden Globes, held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton, was a huge night for some of the most popular stars in the industry, including Adrien Brody and Demi Moore, who were emotional in their acceptance speeches.

Among the most talked-about entries was narco-musical "Emilia Perez," which was recognized for its genre-defying story, ultimately leading to the musical bagging 10 nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Below, the winners are listed first and indicated in bold.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"Conclave"

"September 5"

Monumental in every sense. Watch the new trailer for Brady Corbet’s American epic THE BRUTALIST, nominated for 7 Golden Globes and starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.



In select theaters Dec 20, including special 70mm presentations. pic.twitter.com/VvXb6J7OTA — A24 (@A24) December 10, 2024

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"Emilia Perez"

"Wicked"

"The Substance"

"Challengers"

"Anora"

"A Real Pain"

Netflix released the teaser trailer for 'Emilia Perez,' offering a glimpse at Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón in the critically acclaimed Netflix queer crime musical pic.twitter.com/jgYw6vMrav — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 26, 2024

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"Emilia Perez"

"Vermiglio"

"All We Imagine as Light"

"I'm Still Here"

"The Girl With the Needle"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

"Conclave"

"Emilia Perez"

"The Brutalist"

"The Substance"

"Anora"

"A Real Pain"

The pope is dead. The throne is vacant. CONCLAVE is only in theaters this November, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/dRn7p65F4u — Conclave (@conclavethefilm) July 18, 2024

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Flow"

"Moana 2"

"Inside Out 2"

"The Wild Robot"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"Memoir of a Snail"

First trailer of "Flow" ("Straume") animated movie by Gints Zilbalodis.

In cinemas in Latvia on August 29, then in french theaters on October 30 (as "Flow, le chat qui n'avait plus peur de l'eau").

4K Trailer >> https://t.co/XzK7N4ZbNF https://t.co/QPQXEWoNt8 pic.twitter.com/6NUGDc4rdl — Catsuka (@catsuka) July 31, 2024

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody in "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown"

Ralph Fiennes in "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan in "The Apprentice"

Daniel Craig in "Queer"

Colman Domingo in "Sing Sing"

CONGRATULATIONS, Adrien Brody! Let's hear it for your #GoldenGlobes win for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama in The Brutalist! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pTnKOxOVhu — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Fernanda Torres in "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet in "Lee"

Angelina Jolie in "Maria"

Nicole Kidman in "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton in "The Room Next Door"

Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl"

And the winner of Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama is Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/k3lPmYi7l4 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan in "A Different Man"

Jesse Eisenberg in "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant in "Heretic"

Glen Powell in "Hit Man"

Jesse Plemons in "Kinds of Kindness"

Gabriel LaBelle in "Saturday Night"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore in "The Substance"

Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked"

Zendaya in "Challengers"

Amy Adams in "Nightbitch"

Mikey Madison in "Anora"

Karla Sofía Gascón in "Emilia Perez"

Demi Moore is taking home the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for The Substance. Congrats! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cUXNNSmX7O — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin in "A Real Pain"

Guy Pearce in "The Brutalist"

Denzel Washington in "Gladiator II"

Yura Borisov in "Anora"

"Edward Norton in "A Complete Unknown"

Jeremy Strong in "The Apprentice"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldana in "Emilia Perez"

Selena Gomez in "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande in "Wicked"

Felicity Jones in "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini in "Conclave"

Margaret Qualley in "The Substance"

Best Director – Motion Picture

Brady Corbet in "The Brutalist"

Jacques Audiard in "Emilia Perez"

Edward Berger in "Conclave"

Sean Baker in "Anora"

Coralie Fargeat in "The Substance"

Payal Kapadia in "All We Imagine as Light"

Best Motion Picture Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Wicked"

"Inside Out 2"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiator II"

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"The Wild Robot"

"Twisters"

Everyone deserves the chance to fly. Watch the #WickedMovie trailer now. 🧹🫧 pic.twitter.com/ZDAaMwJMHH — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) May 15, 2024

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"El Mal" from "Emilia Perez" by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez" by Clement Ducol and Camille

"Beautiful That Way" from "The Last Showgirl" by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

"Better Man" from "Forbidden Road" by Robbie Williams, Sacha Skarbek and Freddy Wexler

"Compress/Repress" from "Challengers"

"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot"

Camille accepts the award for Best Song – Motion Picture for "El Mal" in Emilia Pérez! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DJprNt4KCw — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Original Score

"Challengers"

"Emilia Perez"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"The Wild Robot"

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

"Shōgun"

"Squid Game"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"The Diplomat"

"Slow Horses"

"The Day of the Jackal"

Congrats to Shōgun! The Best Drama Series at the 82nd Annual #GoldenGlobes! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BsQLjttvDd — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Gentleman"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Abbot Elementary"

"The Bear"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture for Television

"Baby Reindeer"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

"Disclaimer"

"The Penguin"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada in "Shōgun"

Donald Glover in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Jake Gyllenhaal in "Presumed Innocent"

Eddie Redmayne in "The Day of the Jackal"

Bill Bob Thornton in "Landman"

Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses"

.@shogunfx really showed out tonight at the #GoldenGlobes! Hiroyuki Sanada speaks backstage about this massive achievement and all of the emotions that come with it. pic.twitter.com/Ys1hLnlEiC — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai in "Shōgun"

Maya Erskine in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Keri Russell in "The Diplomat"

Keira Knightley in "Black Doves"

Kathy Bates in "Matlock"

Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon"

Congratulations to the incredible Anna Sawai on the #GoldenGlobes award WIN for Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series! 💛 pic.twitter.com/6PtPHPijwX — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear"

Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building"

Adam Brody in "Nobody Wants This"

Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel in "Shrinking"

Ted Danson in "A Man on the Inside"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart in "Hacks"

Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building"

Kristen Bell in "Nobody Wants This"

Ayo Edibiri in "The Bear"

Quinta Brunson in "Abbot Elementary"

Kathryn Hahn in "Agatha All Along"

Jean Smart receives the award for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series at the #GoldenGlobes for Hacks! pic.twitter.com/JSb4ajCbOq — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture for Television

Colin Farrell in "The Penguin"

Cooper Koch in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Ewan McGregor in "A Gentleman in Moscow"

Kevin Kline in "Disclaimer"

Andrew Scott in "Ripley"

Richard Gadd in "Baby Reindeer"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture for Television

Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"

Kate Winslet in "The Regime"

Cate Blanchett in "Disclaimer"

Naomi Watts in "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Sofia Vergara in "Griselda"

Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin"

Jodie Foster, you're a #GoldenGlobes WINNER🌟



Congratulations on the win for Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for True Detective: Night Country! pic.twitter.com/tg5POdS7SR — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Jessica Gunning in "Baby Reindeer"

Dakota Fanning in "Ripley"

Kali Reis in "True Detective: Night Country"

Hannah Einbinder in "Hacks"

Liza Colón-Zayas in "The Bear"

Allison Janney in "The Diplomat"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano in "Shōgun"

Harrison Ford in "Shrinking"

Javier Bardem in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jack Lowden in "Slow Horses"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "The Bear"

Diego Luna in "La Maquina"

Big congratulations to Tadanobu Asano, #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/BsXgmldbWN — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong in "Single Lady"

Adam Sandler in "Love You"

Seth Meyers in "Dad Man Walking"

Jamie Foxx in "What Happened Was"

Ramy Youssef in "More Feelings"

Nikki Glaser in "Someday You'll Die"