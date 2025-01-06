Who Won At The 82nd Golden Globe Awards? See The Complete List
KEY POINTS
- "The Brutalist" won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) Award as Adrien Brody won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture
- "Emilia Perez" bested "Wicked" and others to take home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- "Emilia Perez" also won the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category
- Series "Shogun" was a massive winner in the Television category
This year's Golden Globes, held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton, was a huge night for some of the most popular stars in the industry, including Adrien Brody and Demi Moore, who were emotional in their acceptance speeches.
Among the most talked-about entries was narco-musical "Emilia Perez," which was recognized for its genre-defying story, ultimately leading to the musical bagging 10 nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Below, the winners are listed first and indicated in bold.
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
"The Brutalist"
"A Complete Unknown
"Dune: Part Two"
"Nickel Boys"
"Conclave"
"September 5"
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
"Emilia Perez"
"Wicked"
"The Substance"
"Challengers"
"Anora"
"A Real Pain"
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
"Emilia Perez"
"Vermiglio"
"All We Imagine as Light"
"I'm Still Here"
"The Girl With the Needle"
"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
"Conclave"
"Emilia Perez"
"The Brutalist"
"The Substance"
"Anora"
"A Real Pain"
Best Motion Picture – Animated
"Flow"
"Moana 2"
"Inside Out 2"
"The Wild Robot"
"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
"Memoir of a Snail"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody in "The Brutalist"
Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown"
Ralph Fiennes in "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan in "The Apprentice"
Daniel Craig in "Queer"
Colman Domingo in "Sing Sing"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Fernanda Torres in "I'm Still Here"
Kate Winslet in "Lee"
Angelina Jolie in "Maria"
Nicole Kidman in "Babygirl"
Tilda Swinton in "The Room Next Door"
Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan in "A Different Man"
Jesse Eisenberg in "A Real Pain"
Hugh Grant in "Heretic"
Glen Powell in "Hit Man"
Jesse Plemons in "Kinds of Kindness"
Gabriel LaBelle in "Saturday Night"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore in "The Substance"
Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked"
Zendaya in "Challengers"
Amy Adams in "Nightbitch"
Mikey Madison in "Anora"
Karla Sofía Gascón in "Emilia Perez"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin in "A Real Pain"
Guy Pearce in "The Brutalist"
Denzel Washington in "Gladiator II"
Yura Borisov in "Anora"
"Edward Norton in "A Complete Unknown"
Jeremy Strong in "The Apprentice"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldana in "Emilia Perez"
Selena Gomez in "Emilia Perez"
Ariana Grande in "Wicked"
Felicity Jones in "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini in "Conclave"
Margaret Qualley in "The Substance"
Best Director – Motion Picture
Brady Corbet in "The Brutalist"
Jacques Audiard in "Emilia Perez"
Edward Berger in "Conclave"
Sean Baker in "Anora"
Coralie Fargeat in "The Substance"
Payal Kapadia in "All We Imagine as Light"
Best Motion Picture Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
"Wicked"
"Inside Out 2"
"Deadpool & Wolverine"
"Gladiator II"
"Alien: Romulus"
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
"The Wild Robot"
"Twisters"
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"El Mal" from "Emilia Perez" by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez" by Clement Ducol and Camille
"Beautiful That Way" from "The Last Showgirl" by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
"Better Man" from "Forbidden Road" by Robbie Williams, Sacha Skarbek and Freddy Wexler
"Compress/Repress" from "Challengers"
"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot"
Best Original Score
"Challengers"
"Emilia Perez"
"The Brutalist"
"Conclave"
"Dune: Part Two"
"The Wild Robot"
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
"Shōgun"
"Squid Game"
"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
"The Diplomat"
"Slow Horses"
"The Day of the Jackal"
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Gentleman"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Abbot Elementary"
"The Bear"
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture for Television
"Baby Reindeer"
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Night Country"
"Disclaimer"
"The Penguin"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada in "Shōgun"
Donald Glover in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Presumed Innocent"
Eddie Redmayne in "The Day of the Jackal"
Bill Bob Thornton in "Landman"
Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Anna Sawai in "Shōgun"
Maya Erskine in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
Keri Russell in "The Diplomat"
Keira Knightley in "Black Doves"
Kathy Bates in "Matlock"
Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear"
Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building"
Adam Brody in "Nobody Wants This"
Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Segel in "Shrinking"
Ted Danson in "A Man on the Inside"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart in "Hacks"
Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building"
Kristen Bell in "Nobody Wants This"
Ayo Edibiri in "The Bear"
Quinta Brunson in "Abbot Elementary"
Kathryn Hahn in "Agatha All Along"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture for Television
Colin Farrell in "The Penguin"
Cooper Koch in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Ewan McGregor in "A Gentleman in Moscow"
Kevin Kline in "Disclaimer"
Andrew Scott in "Ripley"
Richard Gadd in "Baby Reindeer"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture for Television
Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Kate Winslet in "The Regime"
Cate Blanchett in "Disclaimer"
Naomi Watts in "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
Sofia Vergara in "Griselda"
Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Jessica Gunning in "Baby Reindeer"
Dakota Fanning in "Ripley"
Kali Reis in "True Detective: Night Country"
Hannah Einbinder in "Hacks"
Liza Colón-Zayas in "The Bear"
Allison Janney in "The Diplomat"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano in "Shōgun"
Harrison Ford in "Shrinking"
Javier Bardem in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Jack Lowden in "Slow Horses"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "The Bear"
Diego Luna in "La Maquina"
Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong in "Single Lady"
Adam Sandler in "Love You"
Seth Meyers in "Dad Man Walking"
Jamie Foxx in "What Happened Was"
Ramy Youssef in "More Feelings"
Nikki Glaser in "Someday You'll Die"
