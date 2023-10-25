KEY POINTS P-Pop group Press Hit Play's new single promises a new sound for the group

"Brand New" is PHP's first collaboration with an international artist

The song is released in three versions -- English, Korean and English-Korean

P-Pop and K-Pop collide as Filipino boy group Press Hit Play (PHP) collaborates with a rising Korean act.

PHP has released a new single on Thursday entitled "Brand New." The much-awaited track delivers a different sound and style from the group's previous works and promises to be a peek into what's coming for PHP's new era.

The song which showcases the members' superb vocals, is also the P-Pop group's first full English track and its first collaboration with an international artist -- rising K-pop group Dustin.

"The message of the song speaks about finding true love and unfolding its beautiful journey," a release from the band's agency shared.

Pearls, the group's fandom name, may be surprised to know that "Brand New" was co-written by main dancer Yuuki and lead vocalist JP.

"The style of the duo's songwriting was incorporated with vivid imagery, metaphors and storytelling techniques, fused [with] RnB Pop music, giving [a] 90s boy band feels."

"Brand New" was released in three versions -- English (PHP), Korean (Dustin), and a collab version in English and Korean. SuperbUs Entertainment, PHP's management agency, has also confirmed that the new song will also be featured in upcoming Samsung Galaxy themes.

