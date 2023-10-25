P-Pop Group Press Hit Play Collaborates With K-Pop Artist On New Song 'Brand New'
KEY POINTS
- P-Pop group Press Hit Play's new single promises a new sound for the group
- "Brand New" is PHP's first collaboration with an international artist
- The song is released in three versions -- English, Korean and English-Korean
P-Pop and K-Pop collide as Filipino boy group Press Hit Play (PHP) collaborates with a rising Korean act.
PHP has released a new single on Thursday entitled "Brand New." The much-awaited track delivers a different sound and style from the group's previous works and promises to be a peek into what's coming for PHP's new era.
The song which showcases the members' superb vocals, is also the P-Pop group's first full English track and its first collaboration with an international artist -- rising K-pop group Dustin.
"The message of the song speaks about finding true love and unfolding its beautiful journey," a release from the band's agency shared.
Pearls, the group's fandom name, may be surprised to know that "Brand New" was co-written by main dancer Yuuki and lead vocalist JP.
"The style of the duo's songwriting was incorporated with vivid imagery, metaphors and storytelling techniques, fused [with] RnB Pop music, giving [a] 90s boy band feels."
"Brand New" was released in three versions -- English (PHP), Korean (Dustin), and a collab version in English and Korean. SuperbUs Entertainment, PHP's management agency, has also confirmed that the new song will also be featured in upcoming Samsung Galaxy themes.
You can listen to PHP's new song "Brand New" on all leading streaming platforms. Or just click here.
