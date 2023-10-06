KEY POINTS Press Hit Play is composed of CHRLS, JP, Yuuki, and Sev

The members trained for years before debuting in 2021

PHP's discography includes "Tell Me," "Forever Young" and "MNLUV"

When people across the globe encounter the term "PHP," they may automatically think it stands for the Philippines or its currency, the Philippine Peso. But in the Filipino pop music industry (dubbed Pinoy Pop or P-Pop), it has a whole other meaning: the up-and-coming all-male group Press Hit Play.

Composed of members CHRLS (Charles), JP, Yuuki and Sev, Press Hit Play or PHP combines the members' talent in singing, dancing, producing and performing to create music that resonates with the modern generation and gives more life to Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

With a discography that's a mix of ballads and upbeat tracks, each song tells a story that deeply relates to people who have experienced the ups and downs of life and love — especially falling in love at a young age. And that's just one of the messages the group wants to deliver as modern-day storytellers.

The International Business Times recently caught up with the members of PHP to ask them about all things Press Hit Play that every Pearl, as their fandom is called, would want to know -- from the true meaning behind the group's name to their struggles as trainees and debuting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"PHP aims to be modern storytellers and [the] voice of our generation, connecting to our listeners as if we are inspiring and motivating them every time," the group shared with IBTimes' K-Wave.

"We would also like to represent [the] P-Pop culture and leave a legacy of our own by delivering the distinct flavor and sound of OPM music that can be globally competitive."

Before the P-Pop group's official debut in 2021, the members underwent years of training with the goal of debuting as an independent artist. There were times when the members had to juggle their day jobs while remaining as trainees and pursuing their dreams. CHRLS worked as a nurse and frontliner during the pandemic. Yuuki, for his part, used to be a full-time choreographer.

"Every day was a struggle, so we [needed] to balance time for our training alongside our work...which was hard. That's why when everyone decided to move forward and take the path as an artist, we quit our jobs and focused on training because we [were] passionate and dedicated to our love for music," the members revealed, adding that finding a management that would support them as trainees was "also hard."

"[It's] like a waiting game and a game of luck."

Press Hit Play's debut wasn't without any struggles either as the group was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic — when the rest of the world was on hold. The four-member group admitted that promoting was "very hard" at the time because everything was done online, with no fanmeets or face-to-face events.

They mainly relied on social media to promote their music and connect to their growing fanbase.

Thankfully, the group was able to make it through, and that's thanks to its current management, SuperbUs Entertainment.

"PHP's debut date should've happened before the pandemic as an independent artist. But things shifted when we finally got signed by our current management.

"We knew it was best for us to have management support, who would look after us and help strategize our promotions together with the label," they explained.

The "delay" seemed to be divine intervention as PHP debuted at the perfect time, just as P-Pop was gaining a following worldwide and Filipino artists were starting to receive recognition in the global music scene.

Speaking on the importance of Filipino artists taking up space in music globally, PHP believes it's finally OPM and P-Pop's time to shine.

"[The] Philippines is overflowing with world-class talents (like Filipino descent Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Nicole Scherzinger) with the potential to go head-to-head on [the] global stage. Everyone has a timeline destined for them, so we believe [that] the time for OPM's breakthrough has come."

The P-Pop up-and-comers are also convinced the current global appreciation for Philippine music helps not only Filipino artists but the whole country as well. Music can help boost tourism and showcase "our beautiful country and learn how rich our culture is."

P-Pop has indeed made a breakthrough this year, with artists such as SB19 dominating social media platforms and going on a world tour. Both SB19 and PHP have been vocal about promoting Filipino culture through their music, though they deliver distinct flavors. What makes PHP unique, however, is how it shares music with an "emotional experience" while incorporating its country's culture.

"PHP's music is like an open book of our life. Like every artist who [poured] their hearts out, we wrote and [composed] our songs based on our own life experiences and at the same time [incorporated] a taste of Filipino culture. We also reflect and write about the common Filipino everyday life and struggles to be relatable," the group intently explains.

"Music and culture come together in unison, and sharing music with [an] emotional experience can be a way to give insight [into] our values and visualize how our life is in our country. We [want] to showcase that Filipino music is a familiar sound like PHP, it resonates [the] messaging through the heart."

As for what gets them creatively stimulated, each member had their own musical inspirations from different genres. For CHRLS, it's Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, The Backstreet Boys, Fall Out Boy, Eminem and The Black-Eyed Peas. JP's are Jason Derulo, the Jonas Brothers, K-Pop group Big Bang and The Beatles.

Yuuki is inspired by music from Usher, Lauv, Giveon, Joji and Post Malone; while Sev is a fan of Pop icons Arianna Grande, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Bruno Mars.

Interestingly, all these artists share two common denominators -- they're all great singer-songwriters and performers. PHP believes this diverse mix has greatly influenced their sound, especially in composing and producing "euphonious music."

For Pearls waiting for PHP to release new music, the members teased IBTimes K-Wave with talks of a possible EP, new music and maybe even a solo concert in 2024.

"Not giving away spoilers but let's manifest all of these upcoming plans," they quipped.

Currently, the group has a total of five tracks on Spotify, released from 2022 to 2023 -- "Tell Me," "Forever Young," "MNLUV," "Balaraw" and "Wala Na Ba?"

The group has also been keeping busy with performances at P-Pop conventions and music festivals across the Philippines.

While the ultra-talented idols have a long way to go, they know living their dream to perform and create music wouldn't be possible without their fans, the Pearls. In return for all their support, CHRLS (Charles), JP, Yuuki and Sev vow to always give their 100% in their craft.

"We would like to thank all of our lovely Pearls for their undying support. Your love and passion to support us are our main source of strength and hope to keep striving hard on this path as we continue [pursuing] our love for music. We promise to continue doing our best, giving all [our] hearts on all the songs that we will write...[we] dedicate it for all of you, Pearls. We will work hard to repay all the love, trust, and emotional investment that you are giving us.

We hope to see each and every one of you soon!"

To know more about Press Hit Play's music and upcoming events, follow the group's social media platforms, including @presshitplay on Instagram and TikTok and @PressHitPlay on X, formerly Twitter. The group also has a Facebook page, Press Hit Play, and a YouTube channel, PHPMusic, where it posts vlogs of the members' daily lives and some behind-the-scenes of its performances.