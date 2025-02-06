A report found that newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded the Department of Justice's (DOJ) anti-corruption task force and the Trump administration will use the seized fund to build detention centers in Texas and Guantanamo Bay.

Bondi sent an email to DOJ employees Thursday night, informing them that the Kleptocracy Initiative, its KleptoCapture Task Force and the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative would be closed immediately. She framed the closure as step toward realizing Trump's executive order, "Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists."

In the past, the seized funds were returned to the victim countries. However, Project Brazen reported the Trump administration will instead use the multi-billion dollar forfeiture fund, made up of stolen assets, including $1.4 billion recovered in the 1MDB scandal, to build domestic detention centers.

The anti-corruption task force's abrupt dissolution has created chaos within the DOJ as employees have no direction on what to do about open cases. Its closure also invites invites corrupt foreign criminals to do as they please on U.S. soil, according to Bradley Hope, co-founder of Project Brazen and Wall Street Journal journalist.

"'This effectively neuters the entire anti-corruption apparatus of the United States government,' one DOJ veteran told us. Active cases are now in limbo," Hope wrote in an X post shared Thursday.

Originally published by Latin Times