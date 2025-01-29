A passenger jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a Blackhawk Helicopter and apparently went down into the Potomac River outside of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time.

The PSA flight was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines and departed from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA stated.

American Airlines said the plane was being used by regional subsidiary American Eagle and said "We will provide information as it becomes available."

We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.

Takeoffs and landings have been halted at the airport and the collision remains under investigation.

White House Press Secretary Karoine Leavitt said the president had been informed about the incident and said it involved an Army Blackhawk helicopter and the jet, CNN reported.

DC Fire and EMS confirm a small aircraft is down in the Potomac River in the vicinity of Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield.

Vice President JD Vance posted a message on X stating: "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."