VIDEO: The Moment An American Airlines Plane Crashes Into Black Hawk Helicopter Over The Potomac River
The aircraft appear to have gone down into the river
A stationary camera operated by live camera company EarthCam appeared to capture the moment a passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River on Wednesday evening.
The video shows the passenger plane traveling from the right and the helicopter approaching from the left.
A bright light is seen as the aircraft appear to hit each other.
Both aircraft are believed to have gone down into the water.
60 passengers and four crew members were on the passenger jet and three military personnel were on the Black Hawk involved in the incident.
There was no word on survivors.
