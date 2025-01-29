Passenger jet hits Army helicopter
A still shot from an EarthCam video shows the moment of impact between an American Airlines plane and Army helicopter in Washington, D.C. EarthCam/X

A stationary camera operated by live camera company EarthCam appeared to capture the moment a passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River on Wednesday evening.

The video shows the passenger plane traveling from the right and the helicopter approaching from the left.

A bright light is seen as the aircraft appear to hit each other.

Both aircraft are believed to have gone down into the water.

60 passengers and four crew members were on the passenger jet and three military personnel were on the Black Hawk involved in the incident.

There was no word on survivors.

