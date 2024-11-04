Former two-time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says ex-President Donald Trump's brain is "deteriorating" so quickly that he wouldn't be able to last another four years in the White House.

The Democratic representative from California told MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" on Sunday that Trump's public declaration that he wouldn't mind seeing reporters shot was "further indication of his cognitive degeneration."

"You saw recently he was talking about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks," she said, referring to a rambling story the Republican presidential nominee told supporters during a June rally in Nevada. "Something's very wrong there."

Pelosi also said that "people who might (be) thinking about voting for him have to know that he can't last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is, and is clearly evident."

"And they may be voting for President (JD) Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country," she said, referring to Trump's running mate.

In addition to blasting Trump, who at 78 is the oldest presidential nominee in history, Pelosi called House Republicans his "toadies" because 195 of them voted against the Democratic "Right to Contraception Act" in 2022.

That measure passed the House, then controlled by Democrats, before being tabled by the Senate following a voice vote in June.

Pelosi, 84, also singled out Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, saying he's a "toady of Trump" and she predicted Democrats would regain control of the chamber and replace Johnson with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York.

Pelosi, who has held her House seat since 1987, is seeking reelection Tuesday against Republican Bruce Liu, who won 8.6% of the vote compared to her 73.3% in a nonpartisan, ranked-choice primary earlier this year.