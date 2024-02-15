The long-standing conflict surrounding the Michigan Republican Party's leadership has been resolved. On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC), in collaboration with former President Donald Trump, took steps to bring closure to the issue.

A panel from the RNC unanimously voted to officially acknowledge Pete Hoekstra, a seasoned diplomat and former congressman, as the newly appointed chair.

As per CNN, the RNC outlined their stance, saying, "The committee on contests ruled that it is their belief that Karamo was removed as chair, and it was recommended to the RNC executive committee to ratify Hoekstra as chair."

"The Executive Committee took action today to unanimously ratify Hoekstra as an RNC member as chair."

Trump, who had previously endorsed Hoekstra, took to his social media platform Truth Social, stating, "I look forward to working with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra as Chairman of the Republican Party of Michigan. He is a winner who was a GREAT Congressman from Michigan and, likewise, did a fantastic job as Ambassador to the Netherlands. Pete will make The Republican Party of Michigan GREAT AGAIN and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be its Chairman —HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The development brings an end to the weeks-long feud that began with the removal of the former state party chair, Kristina Karamo.

The dispute over party leadership surfaced in January when a vote was held to remove Karamo from her position. The RNC's committee on contests concluded that she had indeed been removed as chair, leading to the recommendation for Hoekstra to fill the vacant position. On Jan. 6, Michigan Republicans voted to remove Karamo from her position.

Karamo, who had previously enjoyed the backing of Trump, assumed the role of party chair last year after an unsuccessful campaign for the secretary of state position. However, her strained relationships with donors hindered her effectiveness, resulting in mounting debt and losing support among party members.

Despite the RNC's ruling, Karamo refused to accept her removal, claiming that the meeting where the vote took place was illegitimate. Her denial further exacerbated tensions within the party.