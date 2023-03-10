KEY POINTS Pharrell William's first auction for Joopiter earned $5.25 million

Pharrell William's first-ever Joopiter auction achieved massive success, earning a whopping $5.25 million.

The 49-year-old singer-producer launched his street-wear-focused auction house last year, along with his first collection named "Son of a Pharaoh," which included most of his pre-loved items, such as luxury jewelry, clothes, and other collectibles.

The auction, which closed in November last year, was able to sell about 94% of its items out of 52 total lots available. Items sold at a high price included exclusive designs from Jacob & Co., Audemars Piguet, and Adidas, according to Robb Report.

Joopiter does not only advocate for the importance of rare cultural artifacts but also expands to a greater cause by helping other communities in need as "a destination for community and commerce for everyone to discover and explore cultural artifacts," as stated on the auction house's website.

A portion of the proceeds from the "Son of a Pharaoh" was donated to Williams' non-profit organization, called Black Ambition, to help Black and Latinx female business owners launch new businesses, Insider reported, citing a press release. Black Ambition has a set of prizes to fund "bold ideas and companies led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs."

Last October, the N.E.R.D frontman hosted an in-person event, inviting his famous friends to view the collection in New York City. Guests who attended include Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith, Slick Rick, and Lorraine Schwartz, among others. It was unclear who among them actually joined in on the bidding war.

But several celebrities have reportedly purchased some of the high-end products from Williams' collection, including Drake, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, and Frank Ocean, per another Insider report.

The "One Dance" singer was spotted wearing several items from Williams' collection in his music video for "Jumbotron S--t Poppin," released early this year, alongside rapper 21 Savage.

In the video, Drake rocked a brain pendant chain that sold for $150,000, a dual skateboard pendant priced at $103,000, a gold-plated Sony PSP sold for $19,753 and one of the top bidding items in the collection, a 14-karat, diamond-encrusted N.E.R.D. pendant chain valued at $2.2 million.

As for Cudi, he was able to score a white gold N.E.R.D. brain pendant chain for $720,000.

Meanwhile, the Skims founder was spotted wearing a custom Jacob & Co. Casio G-Shock × Bape DW-6900, previously owned by Williams, while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden, according to New York watch website Hodinkee. The watch was reportedly sold at the online auction house for $73,750.

Ocean, who mostly keeps a private life, posted an Instagram Story last December showing him wearing a rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. It allegedly belonged to the "Happy" singer and was sold for $218,750, Insider reported.