An old photo of suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Luigi Mangione posing with a McDonald's Happy Meal is circulating online following his arrest while dining at the franchise's Altoona, Pennsylvania location.

Mangione, 26, was apprehended Tuesday morning following a nationwide manhunt when a McDonald's employee tipped off authorities, The Associated Press reported. Mangione is a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

As news of Mangione's capture spread, an old Facebook photo of him posing with a McDonald's Happy Meal began circulating online, adding an ironic twist to the case. Social media users were quick to point out the coincidence of his fondness for the fast-food chain leading to his downfall.

"Luigi Mangione truly loved McDonald's. It was his demise," one user tweeted. Another wrote, "Not Luigi Mangione foreshadowing how he would get caught at a McDonald's 🫢."

no im actually crying because Luigi Mangione truly loves mcdonald's and it was mcdonald's who betrayed him😭😞 pic.twitter.com/qytKcgnY4z — juju🤍 (@jul13an) December 9, 2024

Anti-capitalist Luigi Mangione and his Achilles heel McDonalds 😭 pic.twitter.com/ws7bysnSQM — melody kamali (@MelodyKamali) December 9, 2024

Luigi Mangione truly loved McDonald's. It was his demise. pic.twitter.com/NZdOAsEAcN — ~bbyree~ (@trashmouth_ree) December 9, 2024

Not Luigi Mangione foreshadowing how he would get caught at a McDonald's 🫢 pic.twitter.com/o79OVxgp6K — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) December 9, 2024

Mangione was arrested after the McDonald's employee recognized him and contacted authorities. If Mangione is convicted, the employee could be eligible for the $50,000 FBI reward — potentially more than a year's salary for the worker.

Mangione, originally from Maryland and recently living in Honolulu, was found with a manifesto and a ghost gun allegedly used in the targeted killing of Thompson, according to the AP. Authorities believe the attack was premeditated, with the shooter lying in wait before ambushing the CEO.

Investigators are continuing to piece together Mangione's motivations, including links to a book critical of insurance companies, as they prepare charges. Meanwhile, the viral image of Mangione with his Happy Meal underscores the bizarre circumstances of his arrest.

Originally published by Latin Times.