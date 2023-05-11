KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were caught holding hands in New York City

The pair was on an alleged double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Healy was spotted on all three nights of the "Eras Tour" in Nashville last week

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to fuel dating rumors after they were recently spotted holding hands during an alleged double date in New York City.

On Wednesday, a Twitter fan account with the handle @updateswiftbr uploaded photos of the 33-year-old Grammy-winning musician and the 34-year-old 1975 frontman, where they appear to be holding hands and sitting next to each other while having a private discussion.

The photos showed Swift donning a yellow sun dress while Healy sported a black-and-white ensemble comprising a black blazer atop a white long-sleeved polo and black trousers.

The alleged couple was spotted on a rooftop, which was later revealed by TMZ to be in Casa Cipriani — a luxury hotel in lower Manhattan, New York. The outlet suggested they were on a "romantic" double date as Swift's good friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley also tagged along.

Swift and Healy have yet to officially confirm their relationship status. But some signs seemingly indicated that the dating rumors were true.

During the "Midnights" hitmaker's "Eras Tour" at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the British singer was spotted on all three nights, from Friday to Sunday.

Healy reportedly flew from the Philippines after he and his bandmates concluded their "At Their Very Best" world tour at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

He has since been spotted at the concert dancing off to "Shake It Off," doing a surprise performance with Phoebe Bridgers — one of the "Eras Tour" opening acts — and hanging out with Swift's group of friends, including Gigi Hadid.

His appearance also appeared to confirm a report from U.K.'s The Sun, in which they cited an unnamed source who claimed that Swift and Healy were in the "early days" of their relationship but were ready to make it public at the Nashville shows.

"[Swift] and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but timings just didn't work out," the source said, noting that Swift and Joe Alwyn were already broken up in February, though their split was only made public last month.

Despite their busy schedules, the two have allegedly been Facetiming and texting and are "incredibly supportive of their respective careers."

"They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away," the source added. "Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She's told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour."

Earlier this year, Swift also appeared in The 1975's concert at the O2 Arena in London, surprising fans with a cover of the band's "The City" and performing her hit track "Anti-Hero," which she performed live for the first time, per Billboard.

Interestingly, Swift and Healy were first romantically linked in 2014, after the latter revealed that they've "exchanged numbers" during an interview with Australia's "Shazam Top 20." They were also spotted wearing each other's merchandise on different occasions, but the rumored relationship was never confirmed.

Swift recently ended her six-year relationship with Alwyn due to "differences in their personalities," per an unnamed source that spoke to People in early April.