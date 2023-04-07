KEY POINTS Harrison Gilks passed away three years after his first cancer diagnosis in 2020

Gilks' condition was considered terminal in June 2022

Gilks was famous on TikTok for sharing his journey to cross off his bucket list

Harrison Gilks, a Canadian TikTok star who went viral for sharing his journey to complete his bucket list, has died at age 18.

"With his mom, dad, and brother holding his hands and by his side, Harrison Trevor Gilks of Douglas, NB, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital," his obituary read.

Gilks was widely known for uploading varying content on TikTok, including his cancer treatment journey and videos of him conquering his first and last achievements while living with a terminal disease. He accumulated over 300,000 followers and 4.2 million likes across the platform.

The content creator was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer that forms in the soft tissue — in 2020. It was found that he had a large tumor in his prostate area and spots on his lungs, leading him to undergo months of chemotherapy and radiation, his father, Trevor Gilks, told CBC.

Two years later, Gilks showed signs of remission. But unfortunately, his cancer came back, leaving him with a terminal condition.

In June 2022, the teenager took to TikTok to share his diagnosis and revealed that he would start documenting his journey to crossing off all the things on his bucket list.

"This isn't the normal type of stuff I post but found out today, or it was kind of confirmed to me, that I have terminal cancer," he said in a video, which has 7.8 million views and 1.5 million likes. "The reason I'm making this and I'm putting it out there is I'd like to make a little series called, maybe 'Bucket List Series,' I'm [going to] go out and do a bunch of stuff that I've always wanted to do."

Over the past months, Gilks' local community raised funds to support his final wishes, such as a helicopter ride to New York to watch a Rangers game, attending a football game in Los Angeles and vacationing in Mexico, per CBC.

His last TikTok update, dated March 22, was of him in the hospital bed giving an update on his latest bucket list endeavor, revealing that he went to Mexico "enjoying the sun and doing shopping."

However, he revealed experiencing complications to his condition during the trip that his body started to "give out" the day he returned home. The next day, he was transported to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

"I don't know how to say it other than the cancer [has] spread," Gilks said, adding that it had spread to his lungs and liver. "The doctors said I don't have a lot of time left [and] the chances of me going home ... very slim. So, I'll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I have left, which is obviously very upsetting."

"The best thing you guys can do is pray for me. Pray for me and my family. It's been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list. I love you guys, thank you for all your support throughout everything. Bucket list series done, I guess," he concluded.

Shortly after his death, his brother David came on TikTok to announce Harrison's passing and to thank everyone from "around the world for the support and encouragement" because it meant "a lot to him."

A legacy fund was recently started in his name. Proceeds will be donated to support local charities.