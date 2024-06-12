President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his administration's efforts to strengthen gun laws and increase penalties for violations just hours after his son, Hunter Biden, was convicted on federal gun charges, creating an awkward political moment for the current president.

Addressing an "Everytown for Gun Safety" event, President Biden did not mention his son's conviction, but instead reflected on his personal losses and connected with those who have suffered from gun violence.

"Never give up on hope," he urged the audience, drawing on his experiences of losing two children prematurely, according to CNN.

Earlier that day, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony charges for lying on a form in 2018 by claiming he was not abusing drugs when purchasing a firearm.

Hunter could face up to 25 years in prison, though legal experts believe that as a first-time, nonviolent offender, he is unlikely to serve time.

In light of the day's events, Biden rearranged his schedule to leave the gun-safety event for Wilmington, where his son remains following the conviction.

The White House also cancelled a scheduled press briefing that was supposed to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Later in a statement, Biden said he would not pardon his son. He stressed on his dual role as president and father, expressing pride in his son's recovery journey, and committing to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said.

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

As a senator in the 1990s, Biden played a key role in passing an assault weapons ban through Congress and has vowed to achieve this again.

He also frequently highlights his signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which represented the first major gun safety legislation in 25 years.