Presidents' Day is more than just a long weekend and amazing sales. The federal holiday is observed on the third Monday in February and recognizes those who served as presidents of the United States.

Presidents' Day, which is also known as Washington's birthday, initially commemorated the birthday of founding father George Washington. However, over the years, the day became an occasion to honor all U.S. presidents.

Consider celebrating the day with some inspirational quotes from notable American presidents, compiled from Psychology Today and AZ Quotes:

"My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." - John F. Kennedy

"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." - John Quincy Adams

"Associate with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation; for it is better to be alone than in bad company." - George Washington

"Without passion, you don't have energy, without energy you have nothing." - Donald Trump

"If you're walking down the right path, and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress." - Barack Obama

"​​Failure at some point in your life is inevitable, but giving up is unforgivable." - Joe Biden

"Heroes may not be braver than anyone else. They're just braver five minutes longer." - Ronald Reagan

"There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America." - Bill Clinton

"We must dare to be great, and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage." - William Howard Taft

"Pride costs us more than hunger, thirst, and cold." - Thomas Jefferson

"Remember, always give your best. Never get discouraged. Never be petty. Always remember, others may hate you. But those who hate you don't win unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself." - Richard M. Nixon

"An honorable defeat is better than a dishonorable victory." - Millard Fillmore

"The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much it is whether we provide enough for those who have little." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

"A pessimist is one who makes difficulties of his opportunities and an optimist is one who makes opportunities of his difficulties." - Harry S. Truman

"We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams." - Jimmy Carter

"Unswerving loyalty to duty, constant devotion to truth, and a clear conscience will overcome every discouragement and surely lead the way to usefulness and high achievement." - Grover Cleveland

"Never be satisfied with less than your very best effort. If you strive for the top and miss, you'll still 'beat the pack.'" - Gerald R. Ford

"Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

"If you always support the correct principles, then you will never get the wrong results!" - Andrew Johnson

"The test of leadership is not to put greatness into humanity, but to elicit it, for the greatness is already there." - James Buchanan