Prince Harry doesn't like to reconcile with his family, according to a report.

Royal expert and journalist Alexander Larman spoke with Us Weekly to promote his new book "The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided." He shared his thoughts about Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family.

In Larman's opinion, the Duke of Sussex doesn't really want to reconcile with the members of the firm. He claimed that Meghan Markle's husband knew "Spare" would lead to lasting estrangement. Prince Harry's book contains several allegations against his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

"To publish a book like 'Spare' with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you're ever going to have," he told the outlet, adding that he doesn't think Prince Harry has any "interest whatsoever in reconciling."

In his interview with ITV before the release of his book in January, Prince Harry said he wanted his father and brother back amid their family drama.

"I want a family, not an institution. ... They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

He added, "It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting... They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains."

However, Prince Harry's statement raised several eyebrows because, just like Larman, many felt he was worsening their relationship.

Lady Victoria also commented on the royal family's relationship with Prince Harry. In her opinion, the Duke of Sussex is "self-sabotaging" his relationship with his big brother, the Prince of Wales.

"I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel," the English model and aristocrat told Mirror. "It's becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he's only one or two steps away from that happening."

Prince Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, claimed to GB News that the Duke of Sussex showed up at London's High Court Monday to beat his father. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are in Germany for a three-day royal tour.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" claimed that Prince Harry flew to his home country "because he knew he would make the front page." Levin added, "He's stealing the headline."

Despite the family drama, Larman believes Prince Harry should not miss his father's coronation on May 6.

"If he [doesn't] go to the coronation, he's essentially saying, 'I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again," Larman said.

"The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided" will hit shelves on April 18.