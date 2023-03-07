KEY POINTS Lady Victoria Hervey likened Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship to Cain and Abel's

Lady Victoria felt the Duke of Sussex was pushing the line to wallow in victimhood

Prince Harry is reportedly getting closer and closer to being exiled

Lady Victoria Hervey got candid about her thoughts on Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship.

Lady Victoria weighed in on the relationship between King Charles and Princess Diana's two sons. In her opinion, the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales' relationship has become like Cain and Abel, the first two sons of Adam and Eve. In the Bible, Cain murdered his brother after God showed favor to Abel's sacrifice.

"I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel," the English model and aristocrat told Mirror. "It's becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he's only one or two steps away from that happening."

She also claimed that Meghan Markle's husband is trying to paint himself as a victim.

"I think he's pushing the line as much as possible, so that happens, and he can wallow in victimhood," the 46-year-old socialite added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry previously said in his interview with ITV that he wanted to reconcile with his brother Prince William and their dad, King Charles.

"I want a family, not an institution. ... They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said in a teaser released before the interview. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

But he also alleged, "They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains."

There's reportedly no communication between the Sussexes and the royal family. Prince Harry also shared during a conversation with trauma guru Gabor Maté over the weekend that the royals don't "speak the same language" as he does, making him feel "more and more distant from loved ones."

"I realized that I'd learned a new language and people that I was surrounded by once, they didn't speak the language – and so I actually felt more pushed aside."

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Markle's rep confirmed receiving an official invitation to King Charles' coronation on May 6. However, the Sussexes' attendance remains unclear since they did not announce whether they will attend or skip the celebration.

Meanwhile, the reports about Prince William allegedly not wanting his younger brother to be at their father's coronation ceremony were inaccurate, according to British public relations and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. However, he believed that the heir to the throne has strong feelings about his brother's attendance after he attacked the royal family in his memoir, "Spare."

"There's no doubt he feels very strongly," Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly. "Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him. So far as William is concerned, I mean, it's a terribly deep rift, and I don't see it being mended."