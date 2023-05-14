KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to dine at Sushi Bar in California Friday

The Sussexes dressed comfortably for the outing

They were joined reportedly by Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a star-studded dinner Friday, less than a week after he made a brief appearance at his father King Charles III's coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to dine at Sushi Bar in Santa Barbara, California, Page Six reported.

In photos published by TMZ of their sushi date, the former actress was dressed casually in a brown Heidi Merrick mini satin dress with long, tailored sleeves. She paired it with brown leather Hermes slides and accessorized the look with an off-white bucket bag from Cesta Collective and gold earrings. She styled her hair in a slick ponytail.

Prince Harry opted for a pair of white pants, a black T-shirt and suede shoes.

Page Six learned from unnamed insiders that the Sussexes were not alone during the outing. They reportedly dined with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk. They were also joined by Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, as well as the CEO and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd.

It was Prince Harry's first public outing since he flew to London on May 5 for King Charles' crowning ceremony and left just over 24 hours later, before his father's coronation celebration wrapped up.

Markle did not attend the event and instead remained in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, to celebrate their son Prince Archie's 4th birthday, which was on the same day as his grandfather's coronation.

Prince Harry's swift departure from the three-day coronation festivities was linked to his desire to be home for Archie's special day.

Media personality Megyn Kelly claimed on Sky New Australia that Prince Harry looked "bitter" at the coronation. The journalist also said that she was glad Markle wasn't there because she didn't have to see her "fake tears or fake joy."

"I'm happy now that they can go back to Montecito. He was a bitter, bitter man at the coronation, you could tell," the Sky News contributor said of Prince Harry. "He was wearing it all over his face."

Meanwhile, journalist and royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that King Charles was "relieved" instead of "delighted" by Prince Harry's presence at the historic ceremony.

"Harry's absence would have been a further indication that the rupture between the Sussexes and the royal family is irreparable," Andersen told Fox News Digital. "Harry's presence offered a ray of hope that some sort of reconciliation is at least possible — and that he is still loyal on some level to his father, the royal family, and the monarchy."