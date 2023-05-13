KEY POINTS Millie Mackintosh revisited her friendship with Meghan Markle during an episode of her podcast

Mackintosh said she and Markle were not best friends but stayed in touch and met up when the "Suits" alum was in the U.K.

Mackintosh said Markle's last message to her was that she "needed a bit of space"

Millie Mackintosh claims she was once friends with Meghan Markle before the former actress allegedly "ghosted" her.

The "Made in Chelsea" alum recounted her past friendship with the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday's episode of her "Mumlemmas & More" podcast, claiming that although they were not best friends, they had stayed in touch with each other and sometimes met up when Markle visited the U.K.

But that allegedly changed when Markle's royal romance with Prince Harry made headlines.

"[Meghan] just sent me this really abrupt message that was really unlike any of our communication before," the U.K.-born social media influencer claimed. "What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space. Maybe needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure. ... So I didn't message her again, but I did expect that we would stay in touch."

Mackintosh went on to claim that following Markle's last correspondence, their friendship ended.

"She cut me dead," she alleged of the duchess. "I never heard from her again and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f–k off basically in that message. Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe. What could I offer her at that point? She had met her prince. I was on a reality show so, I'm guessing she was like, 'I can't be associated with 'Made in Chelsea.' I'm going to be royal.'"

International Business Times could not independently verify Mackintosh's claims, but The Telegraph obtained a photo of the TV star and Markle spending time together during a girls' weekend at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England, in September 2016. This was reportedly the last time Mackintosh saw the former "Suits" star.

Mackintosh claimed on the podcast that she met Markle during the opening of a hotel in Istanbul eight years ago. While ordering drinks at the bar at the same time, they began chatting and hit it off immediately.

Mackintosh claimed that they spent the night partying together and kept in touch.

After that, the reality star alleged that Markle would let her know whenever she was in the U.K. and that they would meet up sometimes. Mackintosh claimed that the former actress didn't know London very well, so she introduced her to some contacts.

"I took her to my favorite spots and she didn't know that many people so I kind of connected her with the best places to get your nails done, like my little black book. I gave her just, like, all my contacts," she claimed on her podcast. "I definitely would say we were not best friends, but when she was in town, she would let me know and we would sometimes hang out."

Mackintosh claimed she "last" saw Markle when the latter stayed in a hotel in the Cotswolds. The "Dater's Handbook" actress reportedly called her to "come and hang out." Mackintosh thought they would bond over yoga, but they ended up enjoying rosé and margaritas in the pool.

It was a "really fun afternoon," Mackintosh recalled, noting that Markle allegedly hinted at her royal romance at the time.

"I thought, 'Great that's nice for her.' I don't know him just to clarify. I never met him. I was, like, 'Great,' didn't really ask too much about him. Didn't really think too much about it at the time," Mackintosh added.

Markle and Prince Harry started dating in the summer of 2016 and kept their relationship very private for a few months until they went public with their romance in November of that year.

They tied the knot in May 2018 before welcoming son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months.

In addition to Mackintosh, Markle's former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, school friend Ninaki Priddy, TV personality Lizzie Cundy and broadcaster Piers Morgan also previously claimed that they were ditched by Markle after she met Prince Harry, according to The Telegraph.

Upon Markle's engagement to the "Spare" author in November 2017, she resigned from "Suits," shut down her Tig lifestyle blog and deactivated her social media profiles.

An unnamed insider previously claimed to Grazia magazine that "a lot of Meghan's friends" did not hear from her" after her engagement to Prince Harry.

"In some cases, she sent a mutual friend to explain she would no longer be in touch," the tipster claimed, adding that Markle's pals allegedly understood her life would change with Prince Harry and some friendships "can't go on."