KEY POINTS Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly had a positive conversation

Prince Harry did not get what he wanted but will still support his dad

A source claimed Prince Harry's attendance at the coronation was not a PR stunt

Prince Harry still supports his father amid their family drama.

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his dad is reportedly making progress ahead of the coronation. An unnamed insider spoke with People and said the estranged father and son had a "positive conversation," and the 74-year-old monarch was pleased that his son would attend his coronation.

A wide reconciliation hasn't happened yet. But the tipster noted that Prince Harry's attendance at the coronation without his wife was to show his support for his father.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a friend told the outlet. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

Another unnamed tipster told The Telegraph the same thing earlier this week. The insider also spoke about Prince William's father and brother having "positive conversations" and the Duke of Sussex showing up at the event to be there for their dad.

"It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father," the source told the outlet. "It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."

The King was reportedly saddened by the various allegations Prince Harry made against the royal family. However, it was still his "first wish" that his youngest son joins them on his biggest day, according to an unnamed insider.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the author of "George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy," also told People that King Charles wanted Prince Harry's presence at his coronation.

"Despite the wounds, it's his son, and I can't imagine he wouldn't want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said," Bedell Smith said.

Meanwhile, many claimed that Markle's decision to skip the coronation was due to their demands not being met by the royal family. Daily Mail Diary editor and broadcaster Richard Eden said in "Palace Confidential" that the royals haven't apologized to the Sussexes yet, which was what Prince Harry wanted from his family.

"They wanted apologies [and] this type of thing. And from everything I've heard, you know that simply hasn't happened," Eden said. "And let's be clear, I think that's why Meghan isn't coming because they haven't got what they wanted."

Meanwhile, former BBC journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower claimed that the royals made sure Markle would skip the event.

"They made sure that she wasn't going to come by making sure that she was told she'd have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn't be in the spotlight, that she wouldn't play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they'd be put in row 54 in the back behind the column," he joked with Page Six.