A biographer of Prince Harry's claims his marriage to Meghan Markle has started to show cracks.

British journalist and royal author Angela Levin, who reportedly "accompanied Prince Harry on many of his engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace" while writing her biography "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," alleged that the Duke of Sussex is being abandoned by his wife. International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

During an appearance on GB News' "Dan Wootton Tonight," Levin recalled Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding to be "a very, very happy time" but claimed that their marriage has since "disintegrated very badly."

"Now, if we look back to that day, we discovered later that Meghan was already planning to leave [the U.K.] before she actually got married. ... I think she's a careful plotter," the veteran journalist on royal affairs claimed, referring to the Sussexes' decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to California in 2020.

The royal biographer seemingly pointed out to Markle's silence in recent months, as Prince Harry promoted and faced backlash for his controversial memoir "Spare" and lost his bid to personally pay for police protection while in the U.K., as a sign that she was allegedly "separating" from her husband.

"My feeling is that Harry is doing something that is negative, that's upsetting or will make him feel that he hasn't succeeded. ... Meghan is going the other way, going around in gold, perhaps getting a big part in a film and having a very good new agent. So, she is absolutely separating from him," Levin claimed, referring to Markle recently signing for representation with WME and being honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where she stunned in a shimmering gold Johanna Ortiz dress.

"She hasn't been anywhere where he really needed her. He's got a mental health issue, and he needs somebody there to prop him up. Anyone would actually, but she keeps away," the royal author claimed of the couple. "He's doing all the nasty stuff, and she's sailing on ahead. I think that's the beginning of the end of it for him."

Markle 41, and Prince Harry, 38, tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They have since welcomed son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 1.

Though the couple is no longer active on social media, some royal commentators found the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lack of public acknowledgment of their milestone five-year wedding anniversary earlier this month strange, with some speculating that it may be a sign of the beginning of the end of their marriage.

"I think it was doomed from the start," Kara Kennedy, a digital royal reporter for Express, recently claimed of the Sussexes' marriage. "Like [Daily Telegraph associate editor] Camilla [Tominey] wrote, nobody could see it lasting longer than three years."

The speculations were fueled by a report from The Sun alleging Prince Harry "has a room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays without Meghan" near their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

But a rep for Prince Harry has since debunked the "escape place" rumor, telling Page Six, "This is not true."

Despite the speculations about their marriage, Prince Harry and Markle have been spotted enjoying date nights at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles, a Los Angeles Lakers game, and a sushi restaurant in Montecito in recent months.

The couple was also all smiles last week when they attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York City, where the duchess accepted an honor from Ms. Foundation.