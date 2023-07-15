KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids to a military air show at Royal Air Force Fairford Friday

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fun family day out Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales bonded with their kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.

The family was all smiles as they posed for a group photo, which Prince William and Princess Kate shared via Instagram and Twitter.

"A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather. Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew," the caption read.

A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather ☔️ Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew. pic.twitter.com/m7vUZGyZXp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2023

RIAT is the world's largest military air show and draws over 200,000 visitors each July. It is held in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, according to People.

In another post on Twitter, the Waleses shared more photos from the event and congratulated the winners of the Road to RIAT competition.

"And congratulations to the brilliant winners of the Road to RIAT competition on designing a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF," they wrote.

And congratulations to the brilliant winners of the Road to RIAT competition on designing a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/wmZmALZzq9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2023

The family wore coordinated blue outfits. Princess Charlotte opted for a white and navy-striped dress with a white cardigan and navy slip-on sneakers with her hair tied back in braids. Prince George wore a blue polo shirt with green chinos.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis looked adorable in his navy shorts and navy sweater with a white collar peaking out. He completed his outfit with a pair of footwear matching Princess Charlotte's.

"The family were all looking forward to the trip," an anonymous royal source told People of the unannounced outing, which came after the three children completed their classes at the Lambrook School.

Their RIAT outing marks the first time they attended the event as a family of five.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last checked out the show in 2016 with Prince George. At the time, the couple's eldest child was only 2 and was photographed with bright blue noise-blocking ear protectors.

Prince George was seen pointing at the planes and waving to the visitors during that visit. The tot was reportedly fascinated by the tail rotor of a helicopter.

"I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, 'tail rotor.' It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!" Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told People at the time.