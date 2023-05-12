KEY POINTS Priyanka Chopra's net worth is estimated to be $70 million

She said she is being paid the same salary as her male co-star for the first time in 23 years

Chopra has invested in several business ventures and real estate

Despite being one of Hollywood's most well-known and highest-paid television actresses, Priyanka Chopra said she never got paid the same salary as her male co-star until her latest series, "Citadel."

The 40-year-old Indian actress has an estimated net worth of $70 million, Celebrity Net Worth (CNW) reported. According to the website, this figure is a combined net worth with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Chopra, who first rose to fame in Bollywood before venturing to Hollywood, amassed her fortune from the movie and television roles and endorsement deals she obtained in her 23-year acting career.

Chopra reportedly charges an average of $1.3 million per movie, $2.4 million per episode of a TV show, and $3.6 million per Instagram post, according to Lifestyle Asia. The outlet estimated that she has a monthly salary of around $1.82 million and an annual income of about $21.9 million.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information, but CNW estimated that she earned at least $10 million per year when she was starring in "Quantico," thanks to her role as Alex Parrish on the ABC series, film roles and deals with brands such as Pantene, Nirav Modi and Lyf Mobile.

The website estimated that from 2017 to 2019, she had cumulative career earnings of roughly $45 million.

Chopra may have seen an increase in her net worth when she signed on to star in the new Amazon Prime Video series "Citadel" opposite Richard Madden as she recently revealed that she is getting paid the same salary as her male co-star for the first time in her more than two-decade career.

"The head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke, whose idea was 'Citadel.' She came in five years ago and she wanted to build this global universe with original IP. I wonder if the head of the studio was not female, would this have been a different conversation? Would it have been a conversation?" the actress said during Tuesday's episode of "The View."

Chopra revealed that her team told Amazon: "They're playing co-leads, they should be paid the same." Salke reportedly agreed that it was "only fair" that Chopra got equal pay, though the actress doubted the decision at first.

Chopra added that following "Citadel," she started receiving salaries equal to her male lead co-stars for other projects.

It is unclear how much she received for "Citadel" and her upcoming movie and TV projects, which include the film "Love Again."

Aside from her income as an actress, she also earns by investing in real estate properties. Chopra reportedly owns a total of nine properties across India, five of which are located within the Raj Classic building in Mumbai, CNW reported, citing Indian income tax disclosures.

The former beauty queen — who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 — and her husband also purchased a $20 million mansion in Encino, California, where they now reside with their 1-year-old daughter Malti.

Chopra has also invested in several business ventures, such as an Indian production company called Purple Pebble Pictures, which specializes in feature films, television series and ad films, among others.

She is the owner of the haircare brand Anomaly, the clothing brand Perfect Moment, the homeware brand named Sona Home as well as Sona, a restaurant in New York City known for its delectable Indian dishes. She is also an investor in the popular dating app Bumble, according to Lifestyle Asia.