A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump is planning a major $100 million television ad campaign ahead of Labor Day as the 2024 election season heats up.

MAGA Inc., the primary super PAC aligned with Trump, revealed its plans in a memo addressed to "Interested Parties" on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

The ads are scheduled to run in seven key battle states across the Rust Belt and Sun Belt, regions that are expected to be decisive in the upcoming election.

The targeted states include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Republicans have been on edge since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race last month after President Joe Biden decided to step aside.

The super PAC's advertising blitz is aiming to depict Harris as a "soft-on-crime radical who poses a threat to the White House," according to top strategists David Lee and Chris Grant.

"Americans might be willing to support a liberal, but they won't back a radical," the memo says.

The timing of the ad campaign is strategic as it coincides with the start of the Democratic National Convention next week. The ads will spotlight Harris' immigration policies and her tenure as a prosecutor, a source familiar with the super PAC's strategy told Politico.

Recent polling has shown Harris gaining ground on Trump while there are concerns among Republicans who are critical of Trump's inconsistent attacks on her.

While some GOP leaders have encouraged framing Harris as an extreme liberal, Trump has instead shifted focus to other issues.

Recently, he has taken aim at popular podcaster Joe Rogan, complained about media coverage of Harris' rally sizes, and even questioned her racial background.

The person familiar with the PAC's plans also said that various groups associated with MAGA Inc. have collectively raised $120 million since the Republican National Convention began on July 15. Of this total, the super PAC itself has secured over half.

Timothy Mellon, a reclusive executive in the transportation industry, has been the group's most significant donor, contributing $76.5 million.

Since its inception in 2022, the super PAC has amassed $318 million.

Meanwhile, MAGA Inc. is undergoing key personnel changes as the election draws nearer.

Taylor Budowich, a former Trump aide who had been steering the super PAC, is departing to join Trump's senior campaign team.

Budowich will be joined by several other Trump allies, including pollster Tony Fabrizio and spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who have also transitioned from the super PAC to the campaign.

Lee and Grant have been chosen by Budowich to manage the super PAC through the final stretch leading up to the election.