KEY POINTS Netflix will release a "Bridgerton" prequel called "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

It focuses on a young Queen Charlotte and her rise to the throne

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will be released on Netflix on May 4

A "Bridgerton" prequel that centers on the backstory of beloved monarch Queen Charlotte is making its way to the small screen this year.

In the second season of the hit historical drama, fans were given a glimpse of the mysterious love story of Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and her often-unseen husband, King George III (James Fleet), according to Netflix's Tudum. But it was not enough to satisfy the viewers' curiosity.

Now, fans just have to wait a little bit longer as the spinoff show "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," written by Shonda Rhimes, is set to hit the streaming platform on May 4.

The limited series will focus on a young Charlotte as she rises to the throne and finds love amid the chaos of it all. It will show her "spearheading a societal shift that will lead to generations of change in the 'Bridgerton' world."

Insider suggested that the prequel may show a more segregated London than what fans have seen in "Bridgerton" so far.

Although "Queen Charlotte" will focus on unraveling the secrets of the past, Netflix revealed that it will also give fans a glimpse into the present-day lives of their favorite "Bridgerton" family ahead of the series' third season, which is likely to be released in mid-2023.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will introduce new faces to the franchise.

India Amarteifio will star as the younger version of Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte. She previously starred in "Sex Education," another Netflix series, as well as in "Doctor Who" and "The Midwich Cuckoos." Rosheuvel will be reprising her role, appearing in the present-day scenes, according to Insider.

King George will be portrayed by Corey Mylchreest, while Sam Clemmett will play the young version of Charlotte's head servant Brimsley. "Game of Thrones" actress Michelle Fairley will also be making an appearance in the series as King George's mother, Princess Augusta.

Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, who were played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell in the main series, respectively, are also expected to reprise their roles in the spin-off. A younger version of them will also be involved in the plot, the outlet noted.

Arsema Thomas will play the young Lady Agatha Danbury and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the young Violet Ledger, Gemmell's character before she married Lord Bridgerton.

Tunji Kasim, Freddie Dennis, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles and Richard Cunningham will also have prominent roles in the six-episode series.

Filming of the miniseries ended in August last year, which was confirmed by the director, Tom Verica, on Twitter.

Rhimes, 53, who produced the "Bridgerton" series, also spearheaded the prequel as a showrunner.

In an interview with Tudum earlier this month, Rhimes teased details about the spin-off, saying that the ending of the series might be different from the happy endings seen in the previous "Bridgerton" seasons. But she wanted the viewers to learn that "the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn't have to be the obvious one."

"Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in very real ways," she added.

Check out the teaser trailer for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" before it premieres on Netflix on May 4.