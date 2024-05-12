House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that Israel's invasion of Rafah will be the last step of its military campaign in Gaza. This assertion comes amid President Biden's warning of halting weapon supplies in the event of a full-scale invasion.

In an interview with ABC News's 'This Week', McCaul said, "Now, of course, you want the conditions with humanitarian to be in place. Of course, you want the tenants in place, but to say you cannot invade Rafah...we're telling the Israelis, dictating their military strategy. This is a last point and a last step in the completion of their military objective.

As chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul voiced concern that Biden's warning sent a perilous message to both allies and adversaries.

Last week, President Biden issued a warning that he would cease the supply of offensive weapons, such as bombs and artillery shells, to Israel if its forces were to invade Rafah in southern Gaza. The White House has consistently advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against deploying forces into Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians are seeking refuge amidst the ongoing violence.

"For us to step in and say, 'No, you can't go into Rafah and finish a job...' I think it's tantamount to an arms embargo," McCaul said.

However, in a separate interview, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. indicated a willingness to consider halting the delivery of some of the largest weapons the U.S. has supplied to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proceeds with a full invasion of Rafah without adequate safeguards for civilian protection.

"I think whatever munitions, such as the 2,000 bombs that have previously been used in Gaza, that are supplied only by the United States, and that can cause massive civilian casualties may well be paused," said Coons.

McCaul implied that Biden's warning might not carry much weight considering Netanyahu's position on the matter. "With respect to Israel, Netanyahu said — and I've talked to him — 'I'm going to do this alone if I have to,'" McCaul said. "Where it matters, is the signal and the message we're sending the rest of the world that you can't count on the United States, can't trust the United States. Our allies....and our enemies see this as well."

Israeli officials have criticized the United States and engaged in internal conflicts following US President Joe Biden's statement that he would suspend certain shipments of American weapons to Israel in the event of a full-scale ground operation in the city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently argued that entering Rafah is essential for targeting the leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization that has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007. Netanyahu contends that this action is necessary, particularly following the surprise assault by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals.