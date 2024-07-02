KEY POINTS HackIndia will see over 9,000 students competing for $150K in prizes

Leading open-source platform for building Web 3 applications, RAIR Technologies, has secured a strategic partnership with HackIndia, India's largest Web3 hackathon, paving the way for millions of developers to delve into the wide world of Web3 with the tools and infrastructure they need to build decentralized applications (dApps) with speed and ease.

Under the partnership, participants in HackIndia's regional monthly hackathon series that will culminate on Oct. 17, 2024, at the BCrypt conference will have access to RAIR's open-source developer tools that will allow them to set up a working non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace dApp within just 30 minutes – all with minimal Web3 knowledge.

The Web3 app platform seeks to provide accessible tools and infrastructure as part of its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and collaborative future for the dApp development ecosystem. RAIR will also offer a token pool prize for hackathon winners, further establishing its goal of championing growth among Web3 developers.

RAIR Technologies has brought in Web3 developer platform Alchemy as a sponsor and partner, which will provide developers with access to Alchemy's powerful APIs under a packaged deal that features free API keys from RAIR's affiliate partners.

"We believe that empowering developers with accessible, open-source tools and the required infrastructure is key to driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies," Ed Prado, the CEO of RAIR Technologies, told International Business Times exclusively.

"By partnering with HackIndia, we are not only providing India's talented developer community with the resources they need to build innovative dApps, but also fostering a more inclusive and democratized Web3 ecosystem," Prado said.

HackIndia is the country's largest Web3 and blockchain event. It will feature keynote speeches from prominent figures across the wider tech industry, including Allen O'Neill, the CTO of SocialVoice.ai, and Luis Carbajo, the co-founder and CEO of Web3 abstraction layer Vottun. More than 9,000 students from across 59 participating universities will compete for $150,000 in prizes, under the guidance of 72 mentors and judges.

"We are thrilled to partner with RAIR Technologies to bring the power of Web3 to India's vibrant developer community. By providing accessible tools and infrastructure, this collaboration will enable developers to not only learn about blockchain technology but also build real-world applications that showcase their skills and drive innovation in the decentralized ecosystem," said Stephen Simon, Director of HackIndia.

The Web3 space continues to evolve with time, and partnerships such as the one RAIR and HackIndia forged are a testament to the industry's commitment to empowering developers and driving innovation.