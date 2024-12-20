KEY POINTS Vanar and Shelby have collaborated to deliver a new brand called 'Shelbyverse'

The collaboration also adds Shelby fans' access to the Vanar Chain's premier gaming platform Virtua

The partnership will extend Shelby's forward-thinking legacy into the world of Web3

Vanar Chain, the leading consumer blockchain for mainstream scalability and accessibility, has partnered with legendary high-performance automobile manufacturer Shelby American to deliver a new brand called "Shelbyverse."

The Shelbyverse brand brings to life Shelby's storied brand in the digital world, utilizing Vanar's cutting-edge, green, and scalable Layer 1 blockchain technology and its gaming platform Virtua.

Top Features of the Collaboration

The Vanar Chain was designed for scalability and security, ensuring that mainstream brands can enter seamlessly into the digital economy. By leveraging the blockchain's robust infrastructure, Shelby American can now engage with millions of automotive enthusiasts through the Vanar Chain's transformative virtual gamified solutions.

Among the key features of the collaboration are:

Integration with Virtua – Through Virtua, automotive fans can interact with Shelby vehicles and brand content as the partnership delivers high-quality digital renditions of cars in immersive environments.

– Through Virtua, automotive fans can interact with Shelby vehicles and brand content as the partnership delivers high-quality digital renditions of cars in immersive environments. Web3 utility – Aside from engaging with Shelby vehicles, Shelby collectors will also be given access to blockchain-based digital collectives, exclusive content, and other rewards for loyalty.

– Aside from engaging with Shelby vehicles, Shelby collectors will also be given access to blockchain-based digital collectives, exclusive content, and other rewards for loyalty. Cross-platform feature – Metaverse is the new wave of gaming technology involved in the collaboration, wherein Shelby's presence in Roblox will open the floodgates for its iconic brand to connect with fans in a social metaverse environment.

– Metaverse is the new wave of gaming technology involved in the collaboration, wherein Shelby's presence in Roblox will open the floodgates for its iconic brand to connect with fans in a social metaverse environment. Real-world merch – Since the goal is to provide an interactive multi-platform initiative for fans, users can take the Shelbyverse into the real world with officially licensed merchandise.

Shelby American Meets Vanar, Driving Innovation into the Future

Armed with Vanar's experience and product ecosystem, Shelby American is paving the way for the automotive sector to integrate with the burgeoning Web3 space.

"Shelby American has always been about pushing boundaries in the automotive world, and we're thrilled to help them bring that same pioneering spirit into Web3," Jawad Ashraf, CEO at Vanar, said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

"Through our scalable blockchain and gaming tools, we're demonstrating what forward thinking brands can achieve in this new digital space and ensuring the iconic Shelby brand is not only preserved but elevated in new and exciting ways," he added.

Shelby American's forward-looking approach to connecting its legacy with the digital future with the Web2 and Web3 spaces highlights the brand's commitment to innovation and providing brand fans with new and immersive experiences.

"From the beginning, Shelby American has been about innovation, performance, and creating unforgettable experiences. Partnering with Vanar allows us to extend that legacy into the digital world, where we can reach a whole new generation of enthusiasts," said M. Neil Cummings, Esq, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International, Inc.

Partnering for a Future Where Brands Can Thrive in the Digital Economy

Vanar and Shelby's partnership not only positions Vanar as a true consumer blockchain, but it also sets the standard for how brands can thrive in a new digital economy where decentralization is the norm.

By opening a door for Shelby to enter Web3, Vanar is proving that it is possible to deliver innovative solutions to global brands that seek to take part in the push for blockchain's mainstream adoption.